UK police say three dead in incident in Nottingham

LONDON (Reuters) -British police said three people had been found dead in the central English city of Nottingham and a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after a van had also tried to run over another three people.

Police said two people had been found dead on one road in the centre of the city just after 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) before officers were alerted to another incident not far away where a van had tried to run over three people.

They are being treated in hospital.

Another man was found dead in another road just outside the city centre.

"This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people," Chief Constable Kate Meynell said.

"We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody. This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened."

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was in police custody.

Multiple roads have been closed and the local tram network suspended across Nottingham while police deal with the incident.

