British police detain a man who threw eggs at King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla
Police in the United Kingdom detained a man in York who threw eggs at King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla, while screaming in protest.
For years now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been reportedly feuding with Prince William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton. But, on Sept 10, two days after the death of the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II, the “Fab Four” made a comeback in a rare appearance greeting fans outside of Windsor Castle. Now, a […]
Over time, the British monarchy has received its fair share of hate. Though some look up to the royal family as a representation of British ideals, many others see “the firm” as the continuation of outdated ideals and systems. In a visit to York, England, to unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, that hate […]
A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after hurling eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York. The incident happened as the king and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city. Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground.
