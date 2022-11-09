British police detain a man who threw eggs at King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla

MarketWatch

Americans are clipping their wings, but not cutting them out of Thanksgiving. Half of those planning to host Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 have already purchased their turkey, according to a new survey released by market-intelligence company Morning Consult. Among those who plan to serve the bird, 73% said they expect turkey to cost more than last year, while 29% said they believe it will be harder for them to find the kind of turkey they want.