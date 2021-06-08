British police officer pleads guilty to kidnapping, raping woman

A British police officer has pleaded guilty to the kidnapping and rape of a woman as she walked home in South London and whose body was found a week later in the woods.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • ProPublica report: Many of the uber-rich pay close to no income tax

    Overall, the richest 25 Americans pay less in tax — an average of 15.8 percent of adjusted gross income — than many ordinary workers do, once you include taxes for Social Security and Medicare, ProPublica found.

  • A serving UK police officer has pleaded guilty to raping and kidnapping Sarah Everard

    Sarah Everard, 33, went missing in London in March. Her body was found in a wooded area a week later.

  • 'Lockdown' states like California did better economically than 'looser' states like Florida, new data shows

    Like seemingly everything else in America, the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked its fair share of bitter, polarizing debates: over masks, over distancing, over vaccines.

  • British police officer pleads guilty to the rape, kidnapping of Sarah Everard

    Wayne Couzens, a British police officer, pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard Tuesday, AP reports.Why it matters: The case has spurred outcry throughout the U.K., with women sharing experiences of being threatened or attacked, and about their everyday fear of violence when walking alone.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Everard, 33, was walking home in South London on March 3 when she went missing. Her b

  • Yahoo News Special Report

    This is a Yahoo News special report.

  • Officials resign over censored Memorial Day speech

    Both organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony in Hudson, Ohio, have now resigned under pressure after they silenced a retired U.S. Army officer’s microphone while he was talking about how freed Black slaves honored fallen soldiers just after the Civil War.

  • French leader Macron slapped in face on visit to small town

    French President Emmanuel Macron denounced “violence” and “stupidity” after he was slapped in the face Tuesday by a man during a visit to a small town in southeastern France. The incident prompted a wide show of support for the head of state from politicians across the ideological spectrum. “I'm always going to meet people," Macron told reporters on Tuesday evening, as he was greeting a crowd in the nearby city of Valence, accompanied this time by his wife, Brigitte Macron.

  • Obama slams GOP for not holding Trump accountable: 'I thought there were enough guardrails'

    Former President Barack Obama appeared on an Anderson Cooper 360 special on Monday, where he slammed the Republican Party for its unwillingness to push back against former President Donald Trump’s soft stance on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Trump’s remarks following the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, and the election lies that led to the January 6 insurrection. “The degree to which we did not see that Republican establishment say, ‘Hold on. Time-out. That's not acceptable. That's not who we are.’ But rather be cowed into accepting it,” Obama said, “and then finally culminating in January 6th.” Obama went on to call out right-wing media outlets for creating racial fear and resentment, and making money from it. “I think that there are certain right-wing media venues, for example, that monetize and capitalize on stoking the fear and resentment of a white population that is witnessing a changing America, and seeing demographic changes,”Obama said, “and do everything they can to give people a sense that their way of life is threatened, and the people are trying to take advantage of them, and we’re seeing it right now.”

  • House Call: How I’m Celebrating Strawberry Season

    This textured, painted vase looks like the perfect summer tablescape vessel. This strawberry print gives it the extra dose of perfection. Get it now! This whole Marimekko summer collection is stunning and I’m particularly drawn to the Mansikkavuoret pattern (strawberry mountains).

  • R.L. Stine Mercilessly Roasts Every Zodiac Sign

    Horror author R.L. Stine releases a series of videos combining astrology and horror to roast all of us according to our zodiac signs. We are in pain. The post R.L. Stine Mercilessly Roasts Every Zodiac Sign appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Transfer news: Erling Haaland to Chelsea latest

    The latest transfer news suggests that Erling Haaland to Chelsea could happen, as the Norwegian star is wanted by the Blues who are making their move.

  • ISD detains Singaporean woman for supporting ISIS terror group

    The wife of a radicalised man who wanted to travel to Syria to fight for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group has been detained by the Internal Security Department (ISD).

  • Former NBA star Caron Butler works to end solitary confinement in prisons

    Caron Butler, the former UConn and NBA star, planned to be at Connecticut’s state Capitol on Monday to ask Gov. Ned Lamont to sign legislation that would strictly limit the use of solitary confinement and other forms of inmate isolation in prisons.

  • Woman who pleaded guilty to false report in Harding raid to be sentenced

    Patricia Ann Garcia pleaded guilty to calling 911, claiming her daughter was doing drugs at the victims' home, but federal prosecutors said it wasn't true.

  • Man jailed over racist remarks on sharonliew86 'parody' account

    A man who posted racially insensitive comments online under the pseudonym "Sharon Liew" on Twitter was jailed for three weeks on Tuesday (8 June).

  • Report: Corporate boards tapping limited circle of executives of color to fill open slots

    Data: Deloitte and the Alliance for Board Diversity; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosCorporate boards are getting less white and male, but companies are "recycling" to achieve the feat — i.e., tapping a limited circle of executives of color to fill open slots.Why it matters: In some cases, more diversity came "by recycling ... existing Fortune 500 board members rather than bringing in new individuals with different skills, backgrounds, and perspectives," according to a report out Tuesday by Deloitte and

  • The Incredible True Adventure of Five Gay Activists in Search of the Black Panther Party

    Historian Hugh Ryan collects five Gay Liberation Front activists' memories of communes, free love, coming out, getting arrested, consciousness-raising rap sessions, gun shooting, acid dropping, and trying to be macrobiotic at McDonald’s

  • Pair Eyewear to launch Pride month collection

    Sophia Edelstein, Pair Eyewear Co-Founder and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance&nbsp;to discuss the company’s $12 million Series A funding, the upcoming launch, and keeping up with competitors.

  • Outsider Zidansek into French Open semi-finals as Medvedev, Tsitsipas face off

    World number 85 Tamara Zidansek became the first woman from Slovenia to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam at the French Open on Tuesday, while Stefanos Tsitsipas hopes to stay on course for a first major final when he meets rival Daniil Medvedev.

  • Jodie Comer taught Ben Affleck how to do a British accent, apparently

    We're already invested