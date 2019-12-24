For British Politics, 2019 Meant Three Funerals and a Wedding

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- “I wish I could skip to the end of the book to know what happens,” a colleague said in passing, during one of those late evenings of drawn-out parliamentary debate that ended, like the bags of popcorn I consumed, without satisfaction. Now at least Part I of the Brexit saga has been written.

Like Brexit or lament it, there is a new degree of certainty: Britain is severing its 46-year link to the European Union. Parliament voted for that decisively on Friday. What the new relationship with Europe will look like is a subject for next year. But looking back on 2019, there’s a good case to be made that where we are is partly the result of three projects that failed and one that didn’t. Think of it as three funerals and a wedding.

The Independents came, saw and didn’t conquer. They were briefly called Labour’s Magnificent Seven, a group of defectors rejecting their party’s radicalism and hoping to form a new and more moderate alternative. Then they became eight and three Tories joined as well. But this breakaway ended like a previous one in 1981 — in failure. The group struggled from the start in deciding on a name, a leader and a platform. They never reached critical mass; they all lost their parliamentary seats or stood down.

I wrote at the time that “the split highlights Labour’s transition to a hard-left, take-it-or-leave-it socialist party from the inclusive, centrist ground it occupied under former leader Tony Blair. That is a place where many moderate voters won’t go and other Labour lawmakers may find increasingly intolerable.” The flood of resignations that briefly looked possible didn’t materialize. The Labour machine was too strong and many MPs thought that the party, based on its 2017 performance, still had game.

But the defections hurt Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. They underscored his lack of support in the parliamentary party, his unwillingness (or inability, if we’re being charitable) to tackle anti-Semitism and his incoherent Brexit policy. At the same time, they strengthened the hand of the Brexiters; only three Tory MPs joined the new grouping, which never gained traction with the public. It wasn’t going to pose a major threat.

The Remain alliance came undone. In mid-January, former Prime Minister Theresa May offered lawmakers a challenge: They were prepared to say what they didn’t want, she said. Now it was time to specify what they wanted. That became the leitmotif for the rest of the year.

Polls showed a small majority of voters would favor remaining in the EU if the Brexit vote were held again. But not even the parliamentary Remainers could agree on whether to hold a second referendum; many recoiled from the idea and with good reason. If Remain won, Brexiters would feel betrayed and consider it undemocratic. If Leave won, it would offer the worst kind of confirmation for many referendum proponents who were ardent Remainers. There would never be agreement on the all-important details either: What would the question be? How could the timing work?

The longer the Remain alliance’s indecision and division persisted, the less faith voters had that Parliament could offer any kind of solution. The deathblow came when Boris Johnson expelled 21 Conservative MPs for trying to block a no-deal exit. The orphaned group proved powerless; many of the big names left Parliament for good.

Theresa May’s deal died in a ditch. May’s time in office was characterized by her flaws as a politician — the inability to build alliances, to persuade — but also by the denial stage of Brexit. Neither Brexiters nor Remainers could accept that their preferred route would entail losses. Thus everyone hated May’s deal which, to borrow a phrase from the financial crisis, socialized the losses. Remainers would have to accept losing access to the EU’s single market, while Leavers would have to accept lingering obligations toward Europe to avoid a hard border with Ireland.

With the Brexit deadline looming, May tried a final gambit to break the impasse. She calculated that the opposition would avoid a no-deal exit and hardliners in her own party would intervene if they thought Brexit might be canceled altogether. She was both right and wrong. Although the opposition did avoid no-deal by forcing May to seek an extension, that didn’t get her agreement across the line. And while the hardliners did vote for a deal out of fear there might be no Brexit, in the end that wasn’t enough either; her deal was voted down a third and final time.