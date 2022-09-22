British Pound Slump This Year Has Surpassed Hit From 2016 Brexit Vote

MarketWatch

Michael Saylor, chairman and co-founder of MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) said bitcoin could go back to $68,990, its peak reached in November “sometime in the next four years,” and could reach $500,000 in the next decade if it matches the market cap of gold. MicroStrategy is also making developments on the Lightning network, a payment protocol layered on the Bitcoin network, Saylor told MarketWatch Editor-in-Chief Mark DeCambre at the Best New Ideas in Money Festival Wednesday. “We’re building Lightning wallets that can be deployed to enterprises, say that you can give it (bitcoin) to 1,000 of your employees in an afternoon, or lightning walls where you can wrap your websites with a layer of digital energy to protect it from cybersecurity attacks,” Saylor said.