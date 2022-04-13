British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fined for COVID breach

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to resign after being fined for breaking his government's pandemic lockdown rules and instead vowed to redouble efforts to strengthen the country's economy and combat Russian aggression in Ukraine.

    STORY: ''This is the first time in the history of our country that a prime minister has been found to be in breach of the law, and then he lied repeatedly to the public about it,'' Starmer said.Police have been investigating 12 gatherings at Johnson's Downing Street office and the Cabinet Office after a damning internal inquiry found his staff had enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties that were not permitted."I think he should resign personally. Yeah, he is asking us to obey one rule and then he's doing something completely different, the opposite, it's just not right. It's not fair. It's not British," said one British citizen. Johnson said he had attended some of the events, held when social mixing was all but banned by laws his government brought in to curb the spread of COVID-19, but he has always denied knowingly committing any wrongdoing.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to resign after being fined for breaking his government's pandemic lockdown rules, saying he would instead redouble efforts to strengthen the economy and combat Russian aggression in Ukraine. London police fined Johnson and other people Tuesday for attending a birthday party thrown for the prime minister at his Downing Street offices on June 19, 2020. The penalty made Johnson the first British prime minister ever found to have broken the law while in office.

