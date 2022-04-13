British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fined for COVID breach

Reuters Videos

STORY: ''This is the first time in the history of our country that a prime minister has been found to be in breach of the law, and then he lied repeatedly to the public about it,'' Starmer said.Police have been investigating 12 gatherings at Johnson's Downing Street office and the Cabinet Office after a damning internal inquiry found his staff had enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties that were not permitted."I think he should resign personally. Yeah, he is asking us to obey one rule and then he's doing something completely different, the opposite, it's just not right. It's not fair. It's not British," said one British citizen. Johnson said he had attended some of the events, held when social mixing was all but banned by laws his government brought in to curb the spread of COVID-19, but he has always denied knowingly committing any wrongdoing.