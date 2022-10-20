British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after six weeks in office

British Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech at the 77th session of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: BKWS312

LONDON – Liz Truss became the shortest-serving leader in British political history after she resigned Thursday less than two months into the job.

Her announcement came after her attempt to roll out aggressive tax cuts aimed at spurring economic growth but which dramatically roiled financial markets, led to unprecedented central bank intervention and drove her poll ratings to the lowest ever recorded for a prime minister.

Truss, 47, lasted 44 days in office. Because Britain elects a party, not a specific leader, she will be replaced by another lawmaker from her ruling Conservative Party. The process to replace Truss will take place within the next week.

Truss will remain as prime minister until then.

"I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability," Truss said in in a brief statement outside No. 10 Downing Street. "I recognize, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate to which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

The previous shortest tenure for a British leader was held by Sir Alec Douglas-Home, who served for one year and one day, from 1963 to 1964.

Truss's resignation comes after several weeks of political chaos.

She fired Kwasi Kwarteng, her close ally and finance minister, on Oct. 14, even though he was implementing the pro-growth economic policies she campaigned on.

What to know about Liz Truss: She models herself on Margaret Thatcher

In one survey for polling firm Opinium, Truss had a personal approval rating of -47. Multiple polls have shown that the opposition Labour Party would likely win a landslide victory in a general election. Under British political rules, the Conservative Party must call an election before January 2025. Kwarteng was replaced by Jeremy Hunt, a former foreign minister who was beaten to the prime minister job by Boris Johnson in 2019. Hunt failed to make a run-off in the Conservative Party process that selected Truss.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Liz Truss: British Prime Minister resigns