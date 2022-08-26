British Pubs Fear Beer Shortage From Lack of Carbon Dioxide

Samuel Gebre and Ellen Milligan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Britain risks a beer shortage from a lack of carbon dioxide, a pub group has warned, with bars already struggling from high energy bills and a cost-of-living crisis that is forcing people to cut back on non-essential spending.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Fears of another squeeze on carbon dioxide supplies arose this week when fertilizer company CF Industries Holdings said it would halt ammonia production at its last UK plant in response to soaring natural gas prices. CF Industries supples 42% of the country’s supply of CO2, Members of Parliament said Friday.

Natural gas is needed to make most nitrogen fertilizers, and CO2 is a byproduct of the process. The CO2 is then used in the food and drink industry, such as to stun animals for slaughter, preserve products on supermarket shelves, and to make beer fizzy.

The British Beer and Pub Association is calling on the government to prioritize brewing and pubs as critical sectors.

The UK government won’t offer CF Industries further financial support to help stave off a threat to a carbon-dioxide supply crisis, according to a person familiar with the matter. Last year, the UK provided the company with a three-week support package to keep its plant open.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement that the market’s resilience has improved since last autumn and urged the industry to make sure it can meet demand.

“Our pubs and brewers are between a rock and a hard place and waiting even a few weeks for the government to act could be too long,” said Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association.

Carlsberg A/S warned it may have to reduce or halt its beer production in Poland due to a shortage of liquid carbon dioxide after the country’s largest chemicals company, Beata Ptaszynska-Jedynak, suspended production. Russia’s squeeze on gas flows -- a key feedstock for fertilizers and a power source for Europe’s heavy industries -- is affecting everything from aluminum smelters to sugar refineries.

“Recent reports that CF Fertiliser will be halting production of ammonia are worrying, given the knock-on impacts this decision will have on CO2 production in the UK,” said Robert Goodwill, Chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs parliamentary committee. “Any disruption to CO2 supply could have serious effects on food production, national food security, and animal welfare.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • It’s not just inflation. People aren’t visiting clothing stores like they used to because they’re sick of loungewear.

    As many segments of the economy roar back from pandemic-driven slumps, consumers still aren't returning to stores like they used to.

  • Qantas to pick planemaker via contest to replace ageing A330 fleet

    Qantas Airways Ltd plans to run a competition between aircraft manufacturers to replace its ageing fleet of 28 Airbus SE A330 planes in the next 12 to 18 months, its chief financial officer said on Thursday. "We will be looking at the market in the coming 12 months," Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson told reporters. She did not say what models would be considered as a replacement, though most airlines have looked at the A330neo and A350 models from Airbus and rival Boeing Co 787 and any deal would be worth multiple billions of dollars based on list prices.

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • Elon Musk Will ‘Own California’ When Gas-Powered Car Ban Takes Effect, Jim Cramer Says (Video)

    The CNBC host suggested the Tesla titan is poised for an even bigger market share in light of the state's initiative, targeted for 2035

  • Saudi Arabia is telling oil markets that OPEC+ is still in charge - and don't you forget that, says top energy analyst

    "We've had mostly algos trading this market, and you've seen huge volatility," energy analyst Amrita Sen told CNBC.

  • Piedmont Lithium pegs its investment in Gaston County mine project at more than $100M

    A spokesperson for Piedmont Lithium told the Charlotte Business Journal that the company has invested more than $100 million in its proposed Gaston County mining operations. That includes buying more than 2,100 acres.

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Russia halted a natural gas shipment to Asia over payment issues, threatening blackouts in some countries

    A withheld shipment of Russian gas could spell trouble for Northeast Asian countries, threatening to cause blackouts this winter.

  • Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

    On a hot, humid East Coast day this summer, a massive container ship pulled into the Port of Baltimore loaded with sheets of plywood, aluminum rods and radioactive material – all sourced from the fields, forests and factories of Russia. President Joe Biden promised to “inflict pain” and deal “a crushing blow” on Vladimir Putin through trade restrictions on commodities like vodka, diamonds and gasoline in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago. The Associated Press found more than 3,600 shipments of wood, metals, rubber and other goods have arrived at U.S. ports from Russia since it began launching missiles and airstrikes into its neighbor in February.

  • Fire at Biggest US Midwest Refinery Threatens Fuel Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superp

  • Altria (MO) Unveils Dividend Hike: What Else Should You Know?

    Altria Group (MO) declares a dividend hike of 4.4%, taking its quarterly dividend to 94 cents per share. The company is focused on boosting shareholders' returns.

  • MTN is leading Nigeria’s first 5G rollout

    Nigerians in seven cities, including Lagos and Abuja, will get a taste of how 5G internet connectivity works in a few weeks as MTN begins a formal open pilot of the technology. “Customers with certain enabled devices will be allowed to connect with and try out the new service where coverage is available,” the company said in a statement.

  • Warren Buffett keeps betting big on oil. Here are 2 high-yield energy stocks — offering up to 13.3% — for some healthy income to boot

    Follow Buffett’s lead. And collect big dividends while you’re at it.

  • Lackluster Iowa Corn Crop Sets Stage for More Food Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- After drought shriveled US corn plants in the western crop belt, all eyes have been turning to Iowa to help save the national harvest. Instead, the fields in that state have been “underwhelming,” “disappointing,” and just “not great.” Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskFed’s Jackson Hole Conference Is Underway: Here’s What to ExpectWorld’s Most Popular Password Manager

  • Analysis-Forget showering, it's eat or heat for shocked Europeans hit by energy crisis

    As wholesale gas and electricity prices surge, millions of people in Europe are now spending a record amount of their income on energy, data show. In the east England town of Grimsby, Philip Keetley didn't turn on his cooling fan at home as Britain sweltered under a record heat-wave this summer. Citizens in other European countries too are voluntarily taking action to cut consumption as gas, electricity and fuel prices sky-rocket due to war in Ukraine, sanctions on Russia and the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why Oil Has Stopped Spiking Six Months After Russia Invaded Ukraine

    The surge in crude prices may have peaked, but the ongoing war continues to squeeze natural gas costs heading into winter.

  • Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Battling For Oil Market Share In Asia

    Russian crude oil volumes to India have fallen for the first time since its invasion of Ukraine as it couldn’t compete with newly-priced crude from Saudi Arabia

  • Germans are looking to firewood for energy as natural gas prices soar

    Skyrocketing prices for natural gas have Europeans scrambling for alternative energy sources.In Germany, where households face a 480 euro rise in their gas bills, people are resorting to stockpiling firewood.

  • The global energy crisis could drive a massive $42 billion boost in natural gas investment in the next 2 years

    A boost to investment could double the world's supply of natural gas by 2030, and cement the US as the world's top LNG exporter, analysts said.