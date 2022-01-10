British republicans seek to end queen's monarchy
British republicans said on Monday they would launch a campaign to end the monarchy in the run-up to celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.
The UK’s Queen Elizabeth will be celebrating her Platinum Jubileemarking 70 years on the throneBuckingham Palace is encouraging kids to 'plant a tree for Jubilee'and apply for a baking competition dedicated to the Queento find the "perfect Platinum Pudding recipe"Elizabeth became queen on Feb. 6, 1952and is the world's current oldest and longest-reigning monarchDate: June 2, 1953The UK government is planning four days of celebrationsthat will take place from June 2-5
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will mark 70 years on the throne this summer with a star-studded concert, a parade, a pageant and a baking competition presided over by former “The Great British Bake-Off” judge Mary Berry, among numerous other events. In February, the Queen will become the first British monarch to reach her platinum jubilee, […]
Here's everything we know so far about Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, which celebrates the monarch's 70 years on the British throne.
