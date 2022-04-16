British rock band The Who announces 2022 tour, returns to stage
The Who are returning to the stage.
Rep. Victoria Spartz and Sen. Steve Daines travelled to Kyiv, visiting a mass grave in Bucha and a collapsed apartment building in Borodianka.
Amanda Bynes shares a surprise rap single, titled ‘Diamonds,’ to Instagram on Wednesday. The track is a collaboration with her fiancé, Paul Michael, and it follows her conservatorship ending last month. Bynes' attorney, David A. Esquibias, tells ET in a statement the song was recorded ‘during the first [shutdown] of the pandemic.’
More big banks are set to report earnings on Monday, April 18.
Jim Turpin, 90, was a radio announcer for Illinois football and basketball. Turpin died on Sunday and made Springfield home for many years.
Oklahoma State University hosted a “Drag Queen Story Hour” for people as young as 2-years-old earlier in April.
Officers in White Settlement found more than they expected when they went to check on someone sleeping in a car. City parks close at 11 p.m. So when the officer saw a car in the parking lot, he decided to check it out. That’s when he saw two people sleeping inside. Turns out one of them was wanted for murder in Fort Worth.
Billionaire Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter this week for $43 billion. On Friday, Twitter opted for something different, a so-called "poison pill."
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have a mentor in Magic Johnson. At the "They Call Me Magic" premiere, the couple told Access Hollywood how the NBA legend inspired them to advocate for their kids. "You figure everything out along the way, but you lead with love," Dwyane said. "[Magic and Cookie] have given us the blueprint on how to love your family out loud," Gabrielle added. "They Call Me Magic" debuts April 22 on Apple TV plus.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the U.S. was being “condescending” and “irresponsible” with its visit.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she’s “never gonna give up” on state-funded private school scholarships for Iowa students, a proposal that has been a major sticking point in end-of-session negotiations at the Iowa Capitol. “If we don’t do that, I’m going to come back next year,” Reynolds said. “I believe so strongly in giving every […]
Women may not truly know they are women unless they have their chromosomes tested, Stonewall has told university staff in its latest diversity training.
JaVale McGee talks about the pregame huddle the Phoenix Suns have before every game this season.
"I love the process of the whole thing of starting something new.”View Entire Post ›
Dr. Brett Giroir argues accusations from a House committee are an attempt at scapegoating.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams ripped the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the deadly subway shooting […] The post NYC Mayor questions BLM over recent gun violence: ‘Where are those who stated Black Lives Matter? The victims were Black’ appeared first on TheGrio.
Flight attendants for Spirit Airlines said they are not happy with some of the conditions they face on the job.
Eddie Deezen, the actor who played Eugene in the film "Grease," left items and notes at the residence, police said.
A white nationalist displayed a toddler-like tantrum on his conservative show because he didn’t want to see Black people at the Country Music Awards.
Miranda Lambert won the award for Female Video of the Year at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and performed her song "If I Was a Cowboy." She shared the spotlight with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.
Name Les Claypool Best known for Well-known for the ability to mentally levitate midcentury furniture while doing one arm pushups in piles of packing foam. Current city Somewhere between Albuquerque and Tucumcari, New Mexico on Highway 40. I’m hearing tales of vintage motels and non-exotic American cuisine. Really want to be in I’d like to be … 5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Les Claypool of Primus Read More » The post 5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Les Claypool of Primus appeared first on SPIN.