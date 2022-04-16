British rock band The Who announces 2022 tour, returns to stage

NBC

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have a mentor in Magic Johnson. At the "They Call Me Magic" premiere, the couple told Access Hollywood how the NBA legend inspired them to advocate for their kids. "You figure everything out along the way, but you lead with love," Dwyane said. "[Magic and Cookie] have given us the blueprint on how to love your family out loud," Gabrielle added. "They Call Me Magic" debuts April 22 on Apple TV plus.