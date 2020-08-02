The British role in America's tainted past

Part of the soul-searching in the US in the two months since the killing of George Floyd has been focused on examining the history that led the country to this point.

Confederate statues have been pulled down in many cities and there are calls for a more honest look at the ways in which slavery, segregation and discrimination have shaped modern day America.

But there are those who feel that there are some beyond these shores who should be reflecting on their country's role in it all.

"Britain put its stamp on America from the beginning. It was Britain who brought the first unfree Africans to this country and helped to start slavery in America," says Professor Cassandra Newby-Alexander, a historian at Norfolk State University in Virginia.

At Old Point Comfort, where people now fish on the nearby jetty, she points out the spot where it is believed the first ship carrying slaves came into what was then the colony of Virginia.

"It was late August of 1619, and it was the English vessel White Lion," Professor Newby-Alexander says of the ship that it is believed brought 20 men and women that had been ripped from their homeland in what is now Angola.

"Once they were here, they began to sell those individuals that they saw as part of their cargo to the leadership in the colony."

So started a legacy that has reverberations still being keenly felt today.

Professor Newby-Alexander readily accepts the culpability of Americans in perpetuating that legacy, but says that by the time the British ceded control, society here had already been shaped around the institution of slavery.

"America didn't become officially America until 1783 when the Treaty of Paris was signed. Up until that point, everything that America created was English, including slavery, including laws on which slavery and inequality was built," she says.

"It came from England. It came from the English system.

"If you claim that America has its foundational culture based on England, then you've got to take it all. That includes the systemic racism in our laws, in our practices and in our culture."

Policing in the southern United States had its origins in slave patrols set up under the British in the early 1700s. Local laws started to be drawn up that regarded black people as inferior.

Professor Newby-Alexander draws a direct line to the issues America faces today.

"The policing that we see that automatically assumes that a black person is a criminal, is already guilty, that started from the founding of our country that viewed Africans as systemically different."

Of course, centuries on, America needs to shoulder responsibility for where things are.

It won independence from Britain, but then there was civil war, with the confederate south fighting to keep slavery.

A lot of the British elite again found themselves on the wrong side of history. They sent supplies and arms to the confederacy, many wanting slavery to continue because of their own business interests. Their side was defeated.

But years later, in the former confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia, that did not stop the building of imposing statues of confederate leaders.

