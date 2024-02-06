The British royal family tree: The full list of King Charles' descendants

Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 5, 2024, that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. The news comes weeks after the king had a “corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," read a statement from the palace.

How long has Charles been king?

The news comes less than a year since King Charles' coronation, which took place on May 6, 2023, and only 18 months since the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, at age 96. The king serves as Britain’s head of the Commonwealth with his wife, Camilla, the queen consort, at his side.

The United Kingdom and countries around the globe watched the official coronation of King Charles III in London.

His younger son, Prince Harry, attended the coronation, although he did not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his father to wave to the crowds below.

Harry's older brother, Prince William, posed for a coronation portrait with their father and William's son Prince George. That came after William kneeled before the new king and kissed his cheek at the coronation. His other children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, also held each other's hands at the coronation.

What is the line of succession in the British royal family?

The royal family has also expanded since the queen's death. Princess Eugenie, the niece of Charles, welcomed a son with husband Jack Brooksbank on May 30, 2023.

Years before Elizabeth began her reign in 1952 and a year after her wedding to Prince Philip, they began a family, starting with Charles. Three other children — Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — came after, and their ventures into adulthood brought about storied marriages that captured the international spotlight.

Then, with more grandchildren, there came more regal weddings and marriages to feed the global obsession. With the addition of Catherine, the Princess of Wales, to the royal ranks, the family's megastar wattage turned up. As the first woman of color to marry into the family during the modern age, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, only throttled public interest in royal power.

The royal family tree is ever-expanding, with the different heirs branching off and forming their own lines of succession.

A look at the royal family tree

Here’s where the British family members stand now.

