The British royal family tree: The full list of King Charles' descendants

Britain's royal family honored Queen Elizabeth II on the one-year anniversary of her death on Sept. 8.

"In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us," her son King Charles III said in a voice-over of a montage of two photos the family posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

The post featured one picture of the queen wearing her crown, while the other captured her in her later years with Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla.

The United Kingdom and countries around the globe watched the official coronation of King Charles III in May in London.

It’s been a busy year for the royal family. His younger son, Prince Harry, attended the coronation, although he did not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his father to wave to the crowds below.

Later that month, Harry, known as the Duke of Sussex on the royal family's website, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were involved in a wild car chase with paparazzi in New York City, according to their spokesperson.

Harry's older brother, Prince William, posed for a coronation portrait with their father and William's son Prince George. That came after William kneeled before the new king and kissed his cheek at the coronation. His other children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, also held each other's hands at the coronation.

The royal family has also expanded since the queen's death. Princess Eugenie, the niece of Charles, welcomed a son with husband Jack Brooksbank on May 30.

Charles ascended as king in September 2022 when his mother, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died after 70 years on the throne. He serves as Britain’s head of the Commonwealth with Camilla at his side.

Years before Elizabeth began her reign in 1952 and a year after her wedding to Prince Philip, they began a family, starting with Charles. Three other children — Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — came after, and their ventures into adulthood brought about storied marriages that captured the international spotlight.

Then, with more grandchildren, there came more regal weddings and marriages to feed the global obsession. With the addition of Catherine, the Princess of Wales, to the royal ranks, the family's megastar wattage turned up. As the first woman of color to marry into the family during the modern age, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, only throttled public interest in royal power.

The royal family tree is ever-expanding, with the different heirs branching off and forming their own lines of succession.

Here’s a look at where the British family members stand now.

