British royals' Caribbean tour upset by protest staged by villagers on Belize cacao farm

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were to have traveled to the indigenous Akte 'il Ha cacao farm on Sunday morning, according to the preliminary schedule.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Green investing 'is going to be enhanced over time,' financial adviser says

    Soaring oil and gas prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have put a spotlight on U.S. energy security and investments in cheap, abundant, and independently produced power.

  • British royal couple starts Caribbean tour dogged by protest in Belize

    BELIZE CITY (Reuters) -Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate arrive in Belize on Saturday for a week long Caribbean tour that was marred by a local protest before it even began amid growing scrutiny of the British Empire's colonial ties to the region. The arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge coincides with the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne, and comes nearly four months after Barbados voted to become a republic, cutting ties with the monarchy but remaining part of the British-led Commonwealth of Nations. The queen's grandson and his wife are due to spend their first three days in Belize, formerly British Honduras.

  • Unlike Trump, Biden Has Stock Market Far Down His Priority List

    (Bloomberg) -- Even investors with a lot at stake tend to agree: The stock market shouldn’t be a president’s top priority, especially when issues like war, blistering inflation and a pandemic are in play. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Baker Hughes Joins Curbs in Russia Oilfield WorkRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Say

  • The nickel market tumult: What investors need to know

    Nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange was suspended on March 8 after prices more than doubled in a short span of time. Trading reopened until eight days later, but chaos has ensued, with prices continuing to hit daily expanded price limits declines for three days in a row.

  • Pope Francis visits Ukrainian children at Vatican hospital

    Pope Francis on Saturday visited Ukrainian children who fled the invasion and are being treated at the Vatican's pediatric hospital, AP reports.Driving the news: The Bambino Gesu hospital is currently treating 19 refugees, and more than 50 have passed through since Russia's invasion. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Some of the children had oncological, neurological and other problems before the invasion and fled during the early days, but others are bei

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    * Russia said it had used hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles to destroy a large weapons depot in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region. Russia denies targeting civilians. * Ukrainian authorities have not noticed any significant shifts over the past 24 hours in frontline areas, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

  • Adviser to Ukrainian defense minister slams Russia's 'deranged regime'

    An adviser to the Ukrainian defense minister slammed Russia's government as a "deranged regime" and likened Russian forces to Nazis during an interview set to air this weekend. During an interview with Greta Van Susteren, Yuriy Sak, an adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, accused Russian forces of attacking kindergartens and shelters. He also claimed that the Russian military was "acting like cowards because they cannot...

  • Former Presidents George Bush and Bill Clinton leave flowers at Ukrainian Village church in Chicago in solidarity with war-torn Ukraine

    In a display of solidarity with Ukraine, former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton earlier this week left bouquets of sunflowers, the war-torn nation’s national flower, at an iconic church in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village during an unannounced visit. Both former presidents, who have been outspoken in opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, used social media late Friday to post videos of ...

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton's Nod to Prince Philip on Their Caribbean Tour

    The Cambridges' week-long trip to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas will see them carry out a varied program of engagements representing the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year.

  • Bush, Clinton visit Ukrainian church in Chicago to show 'solidarity'

    Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton this week visited a Ukrainian church in Chicago to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Driving the news: The former presidents placed sunflowers — the Ukrainian national flower — outside the Saints Volodymyr and Olha Catholic Church in Chicago, according to an Instagram video posted on Bush's page. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"These flowers say ‘in solidarity.' ... Th

  • Who is Paying For Prince William And Kate Middleton's Caribbean Tour?

    A royal source has shared that the cost of Prince William and Kate Middleton's eight-day tour of the Caribbean will be split a number of ways.

  • All About Adam Shulman, Anne Hathaway’s Husband and Father of Her Two Children

    Anne Hathaway has made a point to keep her personal life private, including her nine-year marriage to Adam Shulman. Here, who her husband is.

  • The American Freedom Tour with Trump is under way in Broward. Here’s what’s happening now.

    Former President Donald Trump headlines The American Freedom Tour, a full-day, ticketed event promoted to conservative insiders and Trump supporters on Saturday.

  • John Clayton, longtime NFL journalist, has died at 67

    Clayton spent five decades covering the NFL.

  • Officials say horrific fire caused $80M loss to Oakland Hills Country Club. Here’s how it started

    Surveillance footage was recovered from a hard drive submerged in water during the fire.

  • Why the U.S. fears Russia's potential use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine

    To understand how chemical and biological weapons work, why they’re controversial and the kind of destruction they cause, Yahoo News spoke to Daniel Gerstein, a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, an American global policy think tank.

  • Does the Ukrainian refugee response expose a European double standard? Experts weigh in.

    European countries that were once resistant to accepting refugees have embraced Ukrainians with open arms. Experts explain why.

  • Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations

    U.S. oil field services company Baker Hughes said Saturday that it was suspending new investments for its Russia operations, a day after similar moves were announced by rivals Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger.

  • Urban Meyer is back in college football in an unconventional way

    Urban Meyer is back in college football, but not in the way you think.

  • 36-million-year-old whale fossil found in Peru

    STORY: LOCATOR: Lima, PeruThis is the skull of 'marine monster' A 36-million-year-old Basilosaurus, to be precise It belonged to a primitive whale who lived in prehistoric seas that covered part of what’s now Peru[Rodolfo Salas, Head of Paleontology Department, National University of San Marcos] “It was a large marine predator, estimated to have been almost 40 feet long. It was discovered by the Natural History Museum's field paleontologist, Mario Urbina, in the Ocucaje area of Ica. This place used to be covered by the sea, millions of years ago, and these animals were the largest predators at the time.” Salas says the fossil’s discovery is very important because it’s been perfectly preserved[Rodolfo Salas, Head of Paleontology Department, National University of San Marcos] “The skull and the jaw are in a right anatomical position. The teeth are complete. It’s very possible this might be a new Basilosaurus species. If this is so, there is not another fossil like this one anywhere else in the world.”