EasyJet demands compensation from airports over travel chaos - live updates

EasyJet Gatwick compensation travel chaos airports baggage handlers staff shortage - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

EasyJet is to seek compensation from airports such as Gatwick for capping flight numbers to mitigate further travel chaos this summer.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said that this was “clearly something that we will be discussing with [airport] operators”. He refused to provide further details on the level of compensation sought.

The comments came as easyJet posted a £114m loss in the three months to June - a crucial period during which airlines would normally make profit to make up for loss-making months in the winter.

The surprise loss was a result of a £133m hit from the recent disruption.

Meanwhile, Heathrow insisted its decision to cap passenger numbers to 100,000 a day earlier this month has delivered a marked improvement in punctuality and baggage handling.

The move sparked a backlash among airlines – with Emirates initially refusing the demand – and the sector has since been locked in a blame game over recent travel chaos.

'Traffic light' restrictions may not have stopped Covid, says watchdog

Traffic light travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic were in part to blame for travel chaos at airports this summer, an influential Government watchdog has found. A legacy of “flip-flopping” on travel policies "did not help" aviation chiefs as they prepared for borders to reopen at the end of last year, the head of the Public Accounts Committee has said. The report by the PAC found that ministers “do not know” whether almost £500m spent on implementing the international travel traffic light system prevented the spread of Covid and whether it was worth the disruption to holidays. The traffic light system was introduced in early 2021 so that restrictions could be varied depending on a country’s level of assessed risk. Those on the green list meant limited curbs through to red countries where passengers were required to quarantine for up to 10 days on their return. But the Government sparked derision from passengers and travel companies as the system was blighted by last minute changes and confusion over the requirements to travel. Ministers changed travel rules at least 10 times between February 2021 and January 2022, the committee found.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has started the day on the front foot as some upbeat results overshadowed wider economic gloom and energy crisis fears.

The blue-chip index rose 0.5pc, with oil giants BP and Shell and miners among the biggest boosts as commodity prices rose.

Unilever climbed 2.5pc to its highest level in more than seven months after the Marmite owner raised its sales guidance as it continues to raise prices.

Tesco was the biggest faller, losing 2.6pc even as new figures from Nielsen showed a rise in sales at the supermarket giant over the last 12 weeks.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 fell 0.4pc, with Travis Perkins tumbling as much as 7.3pc.

Unilever keeps raising prices as inflation soars

Unilever Marmite prices inflation - Tolga Akmen / AFP

Unilever has said it's still raising prices as it grapples with "truly unprecedented" inflation in many of its key markets.

The maker of Marmite and Dove soap said it's charging shoppers more for products to help offset its own costs.

The consumer goods giant said sales growth will exceed its previous target of between 4.5pc and 6.5pc. It also said profit margin would remain on target at 16pc, suggesting some shoppers were prepared to pay higher prices.

Unilever is facing a tough balancing act of raising prices to cover costs without deterring customers completely. It said volumes were beginning to fall as people switch to cheaper own-brand labels.

Shares in Unilever rose 2.3pc following the update.

Rolls-Royce names former BP executive as new boss

Rolls-Royce has named oil industry veteran Tufan Erginbilgic as it next chief executive to replace Warren East when he steps down at the end of this year.

Mr Erginbilgic spent 20 years at BP, most recently leading the oil giant's downstream business. He is currently a partner at private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners.

Rolls-Royce announced in February that Mr East was set to leave at the end of 2022 after more than seven years at the helm, including leading the engine maker through a tough pandemic period.

Mr Erginbilgic will take up his new role on January 1.

Anita Frew, chairman of Rolls-Royce, said Mr Erginbilgic was a "proven leader of winning teams within complex multinational organisations, with an ability to drive a high-performance culture and deliver results for investors".

She added:

He has extensive strategic and operational experience and a firm understanding of safety-critical industries, including aerospace, as well as the challenges and commercial opportunities presented by the drive for low-carbon technologies.

Heathrow says passenger cap has improved service

Elsewhere in travel, Heathrow has insisted its decision to cap passenger numbers has delivered a marked improvement in punctuality and baggage handling.

The airport capped the number of passenger departures at 100,000 a day earlier this month to limit queues, baggage delays and cancellations, sparking fury among airlines.

In an update this morning, Heathrow said the move had stabilised its operations, but said it was still struggling with a lack of baggage handlers.

The company said the number of people employed in ground handling had fallen sharply during the pandemic, as airlines cut costs.

It estimated that airline ground handlers were at around 70pc of pre-pandemic levels and said there had been no increase since January.

It comes after Ryanair yesterday blamed airports for the travel chaos, saying they had failed to hire enough staff.

Heathrow booked a pre-tax loss of £321m in the first half, though this was down by £466m as a result of higher passenger numbers.

EasyJet takes £133m hit from travel chaos

EasyJet travel chaos - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

EasyJet has booked a £133m hit from travel chaos as staff shortages continue to plague summer getaways.

The budget airline said it took the hit amid widespread delays and cancellations over the three months to the end of June.

But it still operated 95pc of its planned schedule over the period, while capacity in the fourth quarter is expected to be around 90pc of pre-Covid levels.

Revenue for the third quarter came in at £1.76bn, while pre-tax losses were £114m.

EasyJet has been among the hardest hit in the sector after it slashed its workforce during the pandemic and struggled to keep up with the rebound in demand.

Flights from Gatwick have been capped as a result, sparking disquiet among passengers. Shares in easyJet have dropped by almost a third this year.

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher at the open, with markets looking for direction amid a spate of company results.

The blue-chip index gained 0.4pc to 7,335 points.

Eutelsat vows to keep working with Russia

The tie-up between OneWeb and Eutelsat is likely to raise some eyebrows due to its political implications.

The French company broadcasts TV channels in Russia and has been accused of enabling Moscow's propaganda.

Yet it's vowed to continue working with Russia. Boss Eva Berkneke told reporters the company remained "committed to neutrality" and will continue pro-Kremlin broadcasts.

What's more, China also holds a 5pc stake in Eutelsat, meaning the Government will be teaming up with a strategic rival. The French state owns 20pc.

07:45 AM

What does the golden share mean?

Central to the takeover is the UK's retention of its golden share in OneWeb, which it secured following a $500m taxpayer-funded bailout back in 2020.

This includes:

A range of national security rights, including over security standards of the OneWeb network and use of the OneWeb network for national security purposes

The UK remaining the preferred location for future OneWeb launches

OneWeb preferring businesses in the UK for future procurement for manufacturing on a commercial basis

07:43 AM

OneWeb falls into French hands

The company’s new board will include Eutelsat's chairman and chief executive, alongside OneWeb’s chief executive, and independent shareholders chosen by both company in an extraordinary general meeting.

The Government will retain its golden share over OneWeb, with ministers due to keep a board seat at the combined business.

The Government added that the deal would be subject to national security approvals, including a possible vetting under the National Security & Investment Act.

The new company will combine Eutelsat’s geostationary earth orbit satellites and OneWeb’s low orbit satellites.

Eva Berneke, chief executive of Eutelsat, said the firm's “initial investment in OneWeb was underpinned by our strong belief that the future growth in connectivity will be driven by both GEO and LEO capacity”.

OneWeb shareholders will receive 230m newly-issued Eutelsat shares representing 50pc of the enlarged share capital.

The combined entity is set to have €1.2bn in revenue and €0.7bn earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the 2022-2023 financial year.

07:39 AM

OneWeb taken over by French rival

Good morning.

OneWeb has confirmed it's being taken over by French rival Eutelsat in a deal that values the British satellite champion at $3.4bn (£2.8bn).

Shareholders in OneWeb, which was bailed out by Boris Johnson in 2020, will hold 50pc of Eutelsat, which will continue to be listed in Paris and will ask to be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The companies said the tie-up will give Eutelsat a “unique position” on the market and the combined business will generate revenues of €1.5bn.

The takeover marks a setback for Britain's efforts to compete in the space race. However, the Government will retain a golden share over the future of OneWeb, which will remain headquartered in London.

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks opened higher this morning with the Hang Seng Index climbing 0.6pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange inched up 0.08pc.

Tokyo's key Nikkei index zigzagged between positive and negative territory at the open.

