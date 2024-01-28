A British schoolgirl has been signed to a record deal aged 14 - after a cover she uploaded on social media caught the eye of execs. Astrid Smith has penned a five-track deal with BMG - which also represents stars like Tina Turner and Bruno Mars. The label confirmed Astrid - known professionally as Astrid Allegrah - is now the youngest artist they represent. Astrid, from Southport, Merseyside., was spotted after her version of Radiohead's Creep racked up more than three million views. She's already recorded her EP, which was released on Friday.

