British sea bed could be mined for key metals to end reliance on China

Rachel Millard
2 min read
cornwall
cornwall

Britain’s coasts face being opened up for mining under government plans to help end dependency on China for crucial materials.

Ministers have set out plans to draw up a “national-scale assessment” of the UK’s reserves of materials needed for mobile phones, electric car batteries and electronics, and encourage commercial extraction.

While much will be on land, efforts include understanding “the risks and potential for environmentally responsible extraction of minerals from coastal waters”.

The scoping work comes against a backdrop of mounting concern over supply chains in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Disruption to energy and good flows due to sanctions and geopolitics have prompted an acute focus on where nations source crucial resources from.

Setting out a new critical minerals strategy this week, Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, said the UK market is vulnerable to “market shocks, geopolitical events and logistical disruptions”.

He added: "Critical minerals will become even more important as we seek to bolster our energy security and domestic industrial resilience – in light of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine – and as we move away from volatile, expensive fossil fuels."

China currently dominates supply and processing of materials that will be in growing demand in the shift to greener energy, such as lithium, niobium and ruthenium. These materials are crucial for the production of clean energy technology such as batteries.

Dependence on China is viewed as a growing threat as relations between the West and Beijing grow more testy. MI6 chief Richard Moore said this week that countering China was now his agency's top priority, eclipsing counterterrorism.

The Crown Estate licence extraction rights in coastal areas off England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and the UK already has a sizeable dredging industry supplying sand and gravel for building and engineering projects.

In 2020 the Crown Estate awarded rights to Cornish Lithium to explore for lithium in geothermal waters off the north and south coasts of Cornwall. Cornish Lithium is part of a new wave of developers seeking to extract lithium in the UK given the growing demand from electric car batteries.

The UK is also looking at opportunities in the Pacific using the controversial practice of deep-seabed mining.

It sponsors exploration licences for UK Seabed Resources, a subsidiary of the defence giant Lockheed Martin.

Ministers have pledged not to support exploitation licences unless more is known about how the practice affects the environment.

The UK will “continue to contribute to discussions on deep-seabed mining [...] pressing for the highest environmental standards,” the Government added last week.

