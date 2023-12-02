British soldier attacked and killed in Kenya while off duty

Maj Kevin McCool, 32, was on a motorcycle trip off base when he was attacked

A British soldier was killed after being attacked while off duty in Kenya, the Ministry of Defence said.

MoD officials confirmed the soldier’s next of kin have been informed, but said it would not be releasing any details of what happened.

Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, led tributes to Maj McCool describing the death as a “tragic loss”.

‘Exceptional soldier’

He added: “It’s clear from the tributes of those who knew him that Maj McCool was an exceptional person and an exceptional soldier, loved and respected in equal measure, who served his country with distinction.”

The MoD said Maj McCool died on 29 November.

He was commissioned from Sandhurst in August 2014 and was deployed in Europe, the Middle East, the Falklands and Africa.

“As well as a glittering operational record, he also aced many of the military’s hardest courses,” the MoD said.

