British soldier charged with murder in Canada

Businessman Brett Sheffield died following an alleged assault in Toronto

A British soldier has been charged with second degree murder in Canada after an alleged assault left a man dead.

Craig Gibson, 28, is accused of assaulting Brett Sheffield in Toronto city centre at 23:25 local time (03:24 GMT) on Monday 28 August.

Mr Sheffield, 38, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died two days later.

Mr Gibson appeared in court on Monday charged with his murder, Toronto Police said.

The alleged altercation took place in the Portland Street and King Street West area of downtown Toronto, in the Canadian province of Ontario.

Police say "life-saving measures" were attempted at the scene before Mr Sheffield was taken to hospital. He died on 30 August.

A spokesperson for the British Army said: "We can confirm a British soldier has been arrested and charged for second degree murder by the Toronto Police, Canada.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this tragic time.

"As the matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Canadian authorities, it would be inappropriate to comment further."

A tribute to Mr Sheffield, a businessman from Manitoba, has been posted on social media by the company he founded.

"His absence is felt deeply across the community, our company, and his vast network of friends and colleagues," a spokesperson for NextGen Drainage said.

"Brett's passion for helping every person feel valued and cared for will continue to motivate us."