British soldier charged with second degree murder after fatally striking man with 'elbow to the jaw'

A British soldier who struck a man with an “elbow to the jaw” in a bar fight has been charged with second degree murder in Canada, police said.

Corporal Craig Gibson, 28, is said to have “knocked the local unconscious instantly” after getting into an altercation while on an off-duty night out at a bar in Toronto.

Brett Sheffield, the 38-year-old Canadian victim, died on August 30, two days after the attack, when he succumbed to his injuries, Toronto Police said.

The incident has been called a “random act of violence” in a tribute by NextGen Drainage Solutions, a company that Mr Sheffield founded.

It stated: “Brett Sheffield passed away on August 30 due to a random act of violence. His absence is felt deeply across the community, our company, and his vast network of friends and colleagues.”

Cpl Gibson, from Dalry, North Ayrshire, was initially arrested for aggravated assault following the incident, which occured at around 11.25pm on August 28.

A defence source told The Telegraph: “Mr Gibson went out on a night out with The Highlanders 4th Battalion, while off duty and had an altercation with a local and struck the local with an elbow to the jaw.

“He then left the scene but later returned. It was suspected that he was drunk, but we can’t say for sure.

“The local was instantly unconscious after being struck and was later pronounced brain dead at hospital and then deceased.”

Mr Gibson appeared in Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Monday, where he was charged with second degree murder.

An Army spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this tragic time. As the matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Canadian authorities.”

Soldiers who are found to have committed criminal offences can face sanctions including dismissal.

Toronto Police said in a statement: “On Monday August 28 at approximately 11.25pm police responded to a call for an assault that had just occurred in the Portland Street and King Street West area.

“It is alleged that a man had been assaulted, life saving measures were commenced and the victim was transported to hospital.

“On Wednesday August 30 the victim succumbed to his injuries.”

On his LinkedIn profile, Mr Gibson states: “During my time with the Military I have gained the highest levels of personal integrity, honesty and conduct.”

