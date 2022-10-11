32

British spy chief says Russian military ‘exhausted’ in Ukraine

TBILISI, Georgia — The United Kingdom’s top spy chief said that Russia is in a “desperate situation” as its military forces are now “exhausted” by an attempted invasion of Ukraine that has now dragged into its eighth month.

“The costs to Russia, in people and equipment, are staggering,” said Jeremy Fleming, the top British intelligence official, who spoke Tuesday at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a London think tank. “We know, and Russian commanders on the ground know, that their supplies and munitions are running out.”

A person stands on top of a destroyed tank near the side of a road.
A person inspects a destroyed Russian tank near the village of Oskol, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)

During his lecture, Fleming claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to mobilize hundreds of thousands of additional young men for the war, as well as the use of prisoners on the front lines, "speaks of a desperate situation." The so-called partial mobilization triggered widespread protests and a mass exodus of civilians fleeing across borders from Finland to Georgia and Mongolia.

Fleming, the director of the Government Communications Headquarters, said that the Russian population now realizes how Putin has “misjudged” the war, and they are “feeling the extent of the dreadful human cost of his war of choice.”

He told RUSI that due to Kyiv’s “courageous action on the battlefield and in cyberspace,” the country had turned the tide against the Kremlin’s brutal forces.

Speaking to BBC’s Radio 4 show earlier in the day, the intelligence chief warned that Putin’s army still was “very capable” of causing damage. His remarks came after the Russian military launched several missile strikes in major cities across Ukraine, hitting mostly civilian targets. Officials have claimed that at least 19 people were killed in the strikes — the biggest air raid since the invasion began in February.

Jeremy Fleming.
Jeremy Fleming, director of Government Communication Headquarters (GCHQ), United Kingdom's intelligence, security and cyber agency. (Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images)

According to CNN, at least four explosions were heard in Kyiv on Monday morning during rush hour. Kyiv officials condemned the attacks, mainly targeted at civilian infrastructure — including a children’s playground and tourist attractions.

The attacks came days after the Kerch Strait Bridge in the annexed region of Crimea was partially blown up. The damage to the bridge, which is both symbolically and strategically important to Russia, was a major hit to Putin who later blamed Ukraine for the explosion, which he denounced as “terrorism.”

    NATO told Moscow on Tuesday it would meet attacks on allies' critical infrastructure with a "united and determined response" and was also monitoring Russia's nuclear forces closely as the country was "losing on the battlefield" in Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that while the defence alliance had not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture, it was vigilant and would proceed with a nuclear preparedness exercise of its own next week. "Now is the right time to be firm and to be clear that NATO is there to protect and defend all allies... It would send a very wrong signal if we suddenly now cancelled a routine, long-time-planned exercise because of the war in Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

    Russia's biggest air strikes against Ukraine since the start of the war killed at least 19 people, drove thousands of Ukrainians back into air raid shelters and knocked out electricity in hundreds of towns and villages. The strikes - denounced in the West for deliberately hitting civilian targets - have been hailed by hawks in Moscow as a turning point that demonstrates Russia's resolve in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. But Western military analysts say the strikes came at a staggering cost, depleted a dwindling supply of long-range missiles, hit no major military targets and are unlikely to change the course of a war going badly for Moscow.

    The head of the U.N. weather agency says the war in Ukraine “may be seen as a blessing” from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment in green energies over the longer term — even though fossil fuels are being used at a time of high demand now. The comments from Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization, came as the world is facing a shortfall in energy needs — prompted in part by economic sanctions against key oil and natural gas producer Russia — and prices for fossil fuels have risen. Taalas acknowledged that the war in Ukraine has been a “shock for the European energy sector,” and has prompted an upturn in the use of fossil energies.

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Canada said on Tuesday it will send 40 more combat engineers to help support Polish efforts to train Ukrainian forces, as part of its commitment to increasing military aid for Ukraine. The Canadian Armed Forces have trained more than 33,000 Ukrainian military and security personnel since 2015, but have paused aspects of the training effort since February. "Today, I am announcing that in the coming weeks, Canada will deploy approximately 40 combat engineers to Poland to help Polish Forces train Ukrainian sappers on engineer reconnaissance, explosives, mining and de-mining," Canada's defence minister Anita Anand told a news conference in Warsaw.

