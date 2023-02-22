British Steel expected to announce 300 job losses - live updates

British Steel is expected to unveil 300 job cuts - LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

British Steel is poised to unveil 300 job cuts at its Scunthorpe plant, following mounting challenges for the UK's metal making industry.

British Steel is expected to announce today plans to shut down coking ovens at its Scunthorpe headquarters resulting in hundreds of job losses, BBC News reported.

It is unclear how long the closure will take, and how many compulsory redundancies will be made.

It follows recent reports that British Steel has been considering 800 job cuts at its Scunthorpe flagship plant, which operates two of Britain’s remaining four blast furnaces.

The cost-cutting move comes as Britain’s steelmaking industry faces soaring energy costs alongside rising inflation and global economic slowdown.

The announcement will complicate ongoing negotiations between British Steel's Chinese owner and the Treasury over a proposed £300m taxpayer support package.

Ministers have hopes that state intervention would avoid major closures or job losses at British Steel, which employs around 4,000 people.

The funding would also be used for the steelmaker’s plans to decarbonise by replacing its blast furnaces with electric alternatives.

07:10 AM

British Steel 'reluctantly having to consider cost-cutting'

British Steel - owned by Chinese firm Jingye - has put out a lengthy statement following reports that it is about to cut 300 jobs. A spokesman said:

Steel is vital to modern economies and with demand expected to grow over the coming decades, British Steel has a vital role to play in ensuring the UK has its own supply of high-quality steel. To make sure we can deliver the steel Britain requires, we're undergoing the biggest transformation in our 130-year history. To support the journey to net zero, our owners, Jingye, have invested £330m in capital projects during their first three years of ownership and they continue to invest unprecedented sums of money in British Steel. Jingye is committed to our long-term future but decarbonisation is a major challenge for our business and, like most companies, we're facing significant challenges because of the economic slowdown, rising inflation and exceptionally high energy prices. For example, last year our energy bill rose by £120m while we've also faced an increase of over £70m in our annual carbon costs. We have taken action to reduce costs within our control; however, steelmaking in the UK remains uncompetitive when compared to other international steelmakers. Our energy costs, carbon costs and labour costs are some of the highest across the world, which are factors that we cannot influence directly. For the reasons outlined, we entered into talks with the UK Government in summer 2022 and are extremely grateful for its support. It's important we have the correct policies and frameworks in place to back our drive to become a clean, green and sustainable company, and we're continuing to discuss this with the Government. We are committed to working together and to making the home-made steel Britain needs for generations to come. Unfortunately, like many other businesses we are reluctantly having to consider cost-cutting in light of the global recession and increased costs. We have discussed this in preliminary talks with the trade unions in which we shared the challenges we face. We look forward to working closely with them to ensure a long-term, safe and sustainable future for the company, thousands of employees and many more in people in our supply chain.

07:07 AM

Government steel investment is 'sticking plaster,' says union

Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, GMB national officer, said it would be "devastating news" for the people of Scunthorpe and all British Steel workers across the UK if 300 job losses are announced. She said:

With grim predictability, the Government's investment is a sticking plaster that does nothing to help the long-term structural issues affecting our steel industry. Now steel workers, their families and communities will once again be asked to pay the price. GMB urges British Steel and the UK Government to continue talks. Ministers need to decide if they want the UK to have a future in steel or whether they want it to wither and die like so much of our proud manufacturing heritage.

06:42 AM

British Steel job losses come three years after rescue

British Steel is seeking a £300m taxpayer support package but the deal reportedly requires its Chinese owner to guarantee thousands of jobs and invest at least £1bn in British Steel by 2030.

Adam Mawardi reports on the troubled recent history of the steelmaker:

This report of 300 job losses expected today come less than three years after British Steel was rescued by Chinese industrial group Jingye after collapsing into insolvency, becoming its third owner in four years. Earlier this month, British Steel said that Jingye had invested £330m into the business since taking ownership in 2020. In December, levelling-up secretary Michael Gove and business secretary Grant Shapps warned that closing both blast furnaces at Scunthorp could cost the region up to £640m, alongside £1bn of additional decommissioning costs. Government officials from the Department for Business and Trade will travel to China this week to meet Jingye executives in hopes of finalising a £300m agreement for Government support, Sky News reported. These discussions could see the value of energy subsidies increase up to around £1bn.

06:27 AM

Good morning

British Steel is expected to announce 300 job losses today as it faces soaring energy costs alongside high inflation and a global economic downturn.

The expected cuts, first reported by the BBC, follows recent reports that the company has been considering 800 job cuts at its Scunthorpe flagship plant.

