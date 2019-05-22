British Steel situation is 'very difficult': environment minister

LONDON (Reuters) - The situation at British Steel, which is on the brink of collapse unless the government agrees to provide an emergency 30 million pound ($38 million) loan, is "very difficult", Britain's environment minister said on Wednesday.

"The situation with British Steel is very difficult," Michael Gove told BBC radio. "I'm afraid I cannot pre-empt what the business secretary may say later," he said.





