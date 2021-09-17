The British tabloids have been criticized for their sexist reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Time cover

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for the cover of Time's 100 most influential people. Taken by Pari Dukovic for TIME

Tabloids have been criticized for their coverage of Harry and Meghan's Time cover.

Some publications used body language experts to analyze the couple's pose.

Omid Scobie said the outlets are "uncomfortable with the sight of a woman showing confidence."

The British tabloids are facing backlash for their sexist coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Time photoshoot.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posed together for the magazine's cover - a first for the couple - and featured in the publication's list of the 100 most influential people which was announced on Wednesday.

In the photo, Harry can be seen sitting behind Markle with a hand placed on her shoulder, while the duchess stands and they both look into the camera.

Royal author Omid Scobie shared screenshots of a number of articles that used body language experts to criticize the couple's pose.

"How is it that in 2021 there are western media outlets still so uncomfortable with the sight of a woman showing confidence or a man secure enough in himself to not be intimidated by it?" Scobie wrote on Twitter. "These hired body language experts are tripping."

Scobie shared a screengrab of several headlines, including the Daily Mail's, which read: "'A full-on PR campaign presenting them as the Power Couple': Body language expert says Meghan is striking a 'wide-legged pose' to show herself as 'powerful' while Harry is 'forced to lean into his wife' in ridiculed Time cover pic."

Another headline shared by Scobie, featured on The Sun's Fabulous magazine, shared a quote from a body language expert that claimed Harry appears self-conscious in the photo, while another headline from OK! Magazine claimed Harry was "passive" and Markle authoritative.

Elizabeth Holmes, author of "HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style," shared the photo of Harry and Markle's cover on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, noting that the couple's pose was similar to Prince Charles and Princess Diana's during their engagement photocall. However, Holmes said that Charles stood one step up from Diana "so he looks much taller" since they were roughly the same height.

"But what Harry has done here! Harry has taken a seat so they are on the same level," Holmes wrote.

"Also, his positioning - he's behind her, but he's also leaning on her. Let that soak in!" she added.

Representatives for Time, The Sun, and the Daily Mail did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Representatives for OK! Magazine declined to comment.

