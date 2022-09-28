British teacher dies after 18 months on life support in Chinese hospital

Emma's partner and fellow teacher Adrian Casey (right) said she died in hospital after 18 months on life support

A British teacher who was left on life support in China after a medical procedure went wrong has died, her partner said.

Emma Grainger, who used to live in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, underwent treatment in 2021 following long-term problems with migraines.

Adrian Casey said they believed it would be routine but she passed away in hospital in China on 18 September.

He has begun raising money to bring her home for a funeral.

The procedure, which Ms Grainger underwent on 6 February 2021, went "horribly wrong" he said.

Mr Casey, who had also been teaching in China, said: "She stopped breathing and her heart stopped. They revived her heart but she still could not breathe and she fell into a coma."

He said she had "fought for the last 18 months on life support but with the best efforts her body finally gave up the fight".

Mr Casey estimated the costs of the funeral would be another £4,000 on top of the thousands of pounds already spent on care costs and legal fees.

