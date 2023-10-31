UK teacher sent 'sad face' emoji in reply to plea for help from Gaza

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Wandawi said she was made to feel 'like they don’t even consider me a British national' - Sky News

A Foreign Office official sent a British school teacher trapped in Gaza a text with a sad face emoji in message thread about the closure of the Rafah border, it has been claimed.

Zaynab Wandawi, from Manchester, has been in Gaza for more than three weeks after travelling there to visit members of her husband’s family.

The 29-year-old has been in contact with a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) official during her time trapped in the region, pleading for help from the department.

In a text message exchange shared with Sky News, Ms Wandawi told a Foreign Office official on Saturday night: “The longer we are here - the higher the chance that we will not make it to the Rafah border. I honestly don’t think they know how much our lives are at risk.”

The FCDO employee replied with a sad face emoji, adding: “I really don’t understand why they are taking so long.”

‘We’ll never get out’

Ms Wandawi had responded to a text from the official which said that the department was “really trying to get people out of Gaza through the Rafah border but we aren’t hearing anything about when it will open”.

They added: “We are doing our best to push them to open it.”

Speaking to Sky News about her treatment by the Foreign Office, Ms Wandawi said she was made to feel “like they don’t even consider me a British national” and “insignificant”.

The Rafah crossing is one of only three exit points from the Gaza Strip, bordering Egypt’s Sinai peninsula. It is the only crossing point being used for humanitarian aid, which is beginning to trickle through into Gaza.

Elsewhere in the exchange Ms Wandawi was told that the British Government “don’t have any staff in Gaza who can help practically”.

Ms Wandawi told Sky News: “I was really angry because each day that we’re still here there’s a higher chance we’ll never get out. It’s very scary, there are a lot of deaths. I don’t want to go into a lot of detail over the phone but it’s devastating.”

In a statement to Sky News, the FCDO said: “As the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary have said, the safety of British nationals remains our top priority.

“We are working closely with Egypt and Israel to ensure all British nationals who want to leave Gaza can exit via the Rafah crossing or other routes as quickly as possible.

“The FCDO has been keeping in close contact with British Nationals in Gaza and will continue to update them on the latest status of the crossing.”

