British teenager in Cyprus gang rape case could be granted a pardon - but lawyers will still fight on and appeal

Women demonstrate in solidarity with the teenager outside the courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus - REX

The president of Cyprus could pardon a 19-year-old British woman convicted of lying about an alleged gang rape by Israeli tourists in a holiday resort if the judge in the case sentences her to prison on Tuesday.

There is speculation that President Nicos Anastasiades could assuage some of the anger over the handling of the case, which has caused a diplomatic rift between Cyprus and Britain and raised accusations of a miscarriage of justice.

The teenager was found guilty last week by a Cypriot court of fabricating her account of being raped by a group of Israeli men in a hotel in the resort of Ayia Napa last July.

She strongly denies lying about the alleged attack and insists she is innocent of the charge of public mischief. She will be sentenced on Tuesday and could be sent to prison for up to a year and fined £1,500.

The conviction could dash her dreams of becoming a police officer – she had hoped to study criminology at university and wanted to specialise in counter-terrorism.

Local reports say Mr Anastasiades could bow to pressure from the teenager’s supporters and Cypriot civil society groups for a pardon to be granted.

The teenager covers her face as she leaves the courthouse following her conviction Credit: AP More

In a statement sent to The Telegraph, an umbrella group called the Cyprus Women’s Lobby called for the young Englishwoman to be granted a pardon.

“The Cyprus Women's Lobby calls on the President of the Cyprus Republic to exercise his constitutional right and grant the young Englishwoman a pardon, if the impending ruling delivers a prison sentence,” the group said.

“(We) consider such a development very positive and certainly beneficial for the young woman, who has been repeatedly abused by the entire system and its institutions in recent months.”

The president is actively considering granting a pardon should the teenager be given a custodial sentence, according to Phileleftheros, a local daily.

The decision would be made public “immediately after the ruling,” the newspaper said.

But the young woman’s lawyers said last night that even if a pardon is granted, they will still appeal the conviction.

“Even if there is a pardon, the conviction would still stand so it would be of little succour to the young woman,” Lewis Power QC, one of the teenager’s two British lawyers, told The Telegraph.

“That would have a dramatic effect on her for the rest of her life in terms of wanting to travel or the career she may choose. So we will fight on for justice in order to clear her name.”

The alleged rape took place in the resort town of Ayia Napa Credit: AFP More