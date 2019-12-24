Anastasia Uglow: British teenager who died on school trip to New York named by police

A British teenager who died during a school trip to New York has been identified as 17-year-old Anastasia Uglow.

The sixth-form student from Bristol Grammar School was found unconscious and unresponsive at the Holiday Inn Express hotel where the touring party was staying on Thursday.

She was then taken to the city's Mount Sinai hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officers confirmed there were no signs of trauma, nor suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, amid speculation the girl may have fallen ill during the trip.

A New York Police spokesperson added: "The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing,"





Bristol Grammar School said it was “devastated” by the news and that it was providing support to pupils, parents and staff, BristolLive reports.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are talking with the US authorities and are providing support to the family.”

Additional reporting by agencies