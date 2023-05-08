British teenager found dead in Thailand as police search for missing girlfriend

Woramet Ben Taota - ViralPress

A British teenager is believed to have been murdered in Thailand after going on a motorcycle ride with his girlfriend.

Woramet Ben Taota, 16, was reportedly found dead in a forest in his hometown of Lampang province, northern Thailand, with injuries to his head. His phone and money were missing from his shoulder bag, leading to speculation he had been robbed.

Police also believe he may have been killed elsewhere and dumped at the spot where he was found, slumped against a tree, the Daily Mail reported.

Police are now searching for his girlfriend, Yam, also 16, who is thought to have been the last person who saw him alive, and has been missing since Monday.

‘Last person to see him alive’

“The station received a notification at 10:15am that a deceased person was found in the undergrowth,' said Police Colonel Sittisak Singtongla, superintendent of the Mae Tha Police.

“The investigating team went to the area and found the victim with blood stains all over his face.

“The face and head were found to have been beaten with a hard object until swelling and bruising was caused and there was also a deep wound in his face. The body has been taken to hospital for an autopsy.

“We are currently tracking down individuals close to the victim, including his female companion. She is a key figure in this case since she is the last person to see him alive.”

According to the Sun, officers have interviewed Ben’s mother, Ooy Taota, but his British father’s name has not been revealed.

He said goodbye to her on Saturday evening and said he was “going to work with friends” but said nothing else of his plans.

Police say they are exploring various theories for Woramet’s death, including that he may have been the victim of a love affair or personal dispute.

