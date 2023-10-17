British teenager who went missing after Hamas attacks was murdered, family say

A British teenager who went missing after the Hamas attack last weekend was murdered, her family have told the BBC.

The Telegraph reported yesterday that two British sisters were among the ten Britons that have been missing since Hamas infiltrated and rampaged through southern Israel.

Noiya Sharabi, 16, and Yahel Sharabi, 13, have not been seen since their British mother, Lianne, was killed when Hamas fighters stormed Kibbutz Be’eri, where they lived.

Family members have told the BBC today that 13-year-old Yahel was also murdered. Their Israeli father Eli, as well as 16-year-old Noiya are still presumed to be missing.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Yahel’s mother Lianne was described by her family as a “a beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend who enriched the lives of all those lucky enough to have known and loved her”.

“She lived a beautiful life and will be sorely missed by the heartbroken family and friends she leaves behind,” they said.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Rishi Sunak said at least six British citizens were killed in the Hamas assault and a further 10 are still missing as he addressed MPs for the first time since the atrocity.

The identities of the British citizens, some of whom are understood to be dual nationals, were not confirmed by the Foreign Office after Mr Sunak had spoken.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said that the Government will do “everything we possibly can” to get back the British hostages being held by Hamas.

He told BBC Breakfast: “We don’t know where they are and we are thinking of them all the time. And of course we are strongly supporting the attempt by Israel to find them and release them.

“The British Government will do everything we possibly can to get them back, as soon as we possibly can.

“We mourn the six British hostages we know who have died and we are extremely concerned about the fate and the state of the other 10.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.