British tourist is stabbed in Barcelona fighting off thieves

Stabbing in Barcelona - ASA/GC/SM/Social media

A British tourist who was filmed being stabbed in Barcelona while trying to fight off thieves has been treated in hospital, local police said.

Footage of the incident on Thursday night at about 8pm showing the victim’s brave attempts to recover his belongings ended up online after another Briton filmed the incident.

Four men were said to have approached the man and snatched a necklace off him in the Plaza Sant Josep Oriol, a square in the city centre.

The British man can be overheard shouting: “Where’s my s---, where’s my necklace, where the f---k is it” as he wrestles with one of the criminals.

The person filming the drama on his mobile phone yells to one of the assailants: “You’re on camera bro, you want to give it back mate.”

The thief managed to get away after appearing to put a blade to his victim’s face and making off with a stolen bum bag. The victim was left with stab wounds but police said the injuries were not serious.

Stabbing in Barcelona - ASA/GC/SM/Social media

Three accomplices sprinted away after the ringleader but all four suspects were arrested shortly afterwards in the same area.

The regional Mossos d’Esquadra police said: “Our officers made two of the arrests and the other two arrests were carried out by the Guardia Urbana who are employed by City Hall.

"The victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds but his injuries were not serious.

“His stolen belongings were recovered when the men were arrested. They are in custody and will now go before a judge.”

There were no details about the suspects’ ages or nationalities.

Another man was arrested over a separate stabbing in a nearby square about two-and-a-half hours later in Raval

At 4am on Friday two men who had stabbed a third during a row were also held in the Barcelona neighbourhood of Sagrada Familia.

Designer watch mugged

In June a wealthy American tourist had his designer watch mugged outside his hotel in the city.

And in August a thief was filmed stealing on a Barcelona beach as a holidaymaker being interviewed on Spanish TV raved about the city’s great food and beautiful weather.

Story continues

The suspect appeared in the background as the tourist said: “I love Barcelona,” after the reporter asked him what he thought about the Catalan capital for a live broadcast.

The interview continued uninterrupted as the criminal bent down to pick up a rucksack left unattended under a pair of trousers and walked away while the interviewee continued: “The beach is very beautiful, the water is clean and cold.”

Seconds later the bewildered owner of the stolen rucksack came into shot, shouting: “Someone’s stolen my stuff, did anyone see him?” and nearly bumped into the camera crew as he walked around yelling: “My bag!” as a bikini-clad woman carrying a paddle board looked on.

The victim’s show of distress coincided with the tourist, who was oblivious to the drama playing out behind him, said: “What I love as well is the food," before patting his stomach and continuing "My belly!!”

The footage, broadcast on TVE, the Spanish state-owned channel, at popular city beach Sant Miquel, went viral as police revealed they had tracked down and identified the suspect.