British tourists could be turned away from Spain unless they can prove they have £760 to spend

spain british tourists spending money - REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Holidaymakers may be forced to prove that they have at least £760 to spend in order to enter Spain this summer as it implements new restrictions that group British tourists in the same category as those travelling from a "third country" outside of the EU.

The Spanish government has said that following Brexit, British tourists hoping to enter the country may need to show they have enough money for their stay – a minimum of €100 (£85) per person per day, and have €900 (£761) available in funds.

A family of four staying in Spain for a week could therefore need proof of at least £3,141 before being allowed entry into the country. Tourists that come from outside of the European Union may be asked to use cash, checks, travellers’ checks or credit cards, as well as a bank statement as evidence of funds.

Spanish border agents may also ask holidaymakers to show an onward or return ticket, or supply proof of accommodation in order to be accepted into the country.

The British Foreign Office added: “The Spanish government has clarified that the ‘carta de invitation’ is one of the options available to prove that you have accommodation if staying with friends or family.”

People have taken to Twitter to express their disbelief about the new policy. One user wrote that it would hit students and other people trying to secure a cheap holiday over the summer.

Another said:

I'm old enough to remember being told that the Spanish tourism industry would collapse without us Brits and they'd bend over backwards to welcome us.

And yet here were arehttps://t.co/NC8k9Y8Xjd — Dorothy Lepkowska 😷 #FBPE #SafeEdforAll (@DotLepkowska) July 25, 2022

More than 18 million British tourists visited Spain in 2019, the most recent year of unrestricted international travel, according to the price comparison website Finder.

Spanish rules dictate that British tourists must also show proof of Covid-19 vaccination, a negative test result or a Covid recovery certificate. To count as fully vaccinated in Spain, tourists will need to have had their second or final jab less than 270 days ago.

Last week it was revealed that Britain had dropped to sixth place in a league of the most powerful passports compiled by the immigration consultancy Henley & Partners. Japan ranked the highest, with unrestricted access to 193 countries, compared with just 158 for UK passport holders.