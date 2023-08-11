British translator killed in ‘lethal injection honey trap’ in Istanbul

A British man was lured to his death in Turkey by an alleged 19-year-old honey-trap suspect, according to local media reports.

Murat Arpapay, who was born in the UK and then moved to Turkey in the 1990s, was killed by a lethal injection after being tied to a chair, a special report by broadcaster CNN Turk disclosed this week.

Mr Arpapay, 57, had been working in Istanbul as a translator when he befriended some locals, including teenager Muhterem Percikli, who then allegedly decided to rob and kill him.

Reports said that Mr Arpapay first met his future killers in a café and eventually struck up a romantic relationship with Ms Percikli.

It is alleged that Ms Percikli went with the victim into his apartment, having tricked him into thinking they could be lovers. But once he got inside, he was beaten unconscious by her accomplices and handcuffed.

CCTV footage published by Turkish media appeared to show the moment that Mr Arpapay walked into the apartment.

CCTV footage published by Turkish media appears to show the moment that Mr Arpapay walked into the apartment - Newsflash

CNN Turk reported that he was killed by having an unidentified chemical injected into his body. His body was thrown down a ventilation shaft and discovered the following day.

Police initially struggled to establish the cause of death as his body lacked any obvious wounds but the grim circumstances were later established in a post mortem, at which point his death became a murder investigation.

Mr Arpapay’s killers also allegedly went to his home and stole money which he had been receiving on a regular basis from relatives still living in the UK.

Several members of the group that allegedly killed him, including Ms Percikli, have been arrested according to the CNN Turk report.

It was not immediately clear how the alleged killers were caught. Local media reports suggest that they told police during interviews that they knew Mr Arpapay had lived in England for a number of years and was receiving payments from his family there.

The Telegraph was not able to independently confirm the details of the alleged murder, which was widely reported in Turkish media but had been commented on by Turkish police officials or prosecutors.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.