British troops must 'prepare to fight in Europe again’, says top UK general

·1 min read
Patrick Sanders
Patrick Sanders

Sanders warned the soldiers about the challenges the British Army faces amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

Read also: Germany rejects possibility of peace in Ukraine on Russia’s terms — Scholz

"There is now a burning imperative to forge an army capable of fighting alongside our allies and defeating Russia in battle," he said.

Read also: Top five Russian propaganda WWII myths debunked

According to him, he became "the first chief of the general staff since 1941 to take command of the army in the shadow of a land war in Europe involving a continental power".

Read also: What is Rashism and how it is aimed to remake Ukraine according to the Kremlin's ideas? – opinion

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine underlines our core purpose to protect the UK by being ready to fight and win wars on land," he added.

The UK has been a stalwart ally of Ukraine, consistently sending arms and political support against the full-scale Russian invasion.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

    If you have unused electronics, video games or even car seats at home, you may be able to trade these items in for gift cards, coupons and more. See: 10 Walmart Brands With the Best Bargains in...

  • Police arrest man accused of throwing urine at streetcar operator

    The operator was specifically targeted, police said, adding she had asked Bradford to exit the train earlier in the day because he was sleeping.

  • Ex-East Helena police chief sentenced for distributing child pornography

    East Helena’s former chief of police was sentenced for distributing child pornography using social media.

  • Decorated Combat Marine Vet Missing in Ukraine

    Grady Kurpasi, whose wife confirmed he is missing in Ukraine, is a 20-year Marine Corps veteran with a storied service record.

  • Guardians vs. Dodgers Highlights

    Trea Turner drilled a two-run homer and Julio Urías fanned six batters though six innings of work in the Dodgers' 7-1 win over the Guardians

  • To stem gun violence, Fresno pastor calls on City Council to support Advance Peace

    The Rev. B.T. Lewis of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church makes an appeal. | Commentary

  • Report: Smoking bans no longer a threat to casino revenue

    For decades, it was accepted wisdom in the casino industry that eliminating smoking would automatically lead to revenue declines and customer losses. The report issued Friday by Las Vegas-based C3 Gaming come as several states, including New Jersey, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania, are considering banning smoking in casinos.

  • The graduate: At 35, Jack Johnson earns degree from Michigan

    His graduation fulfilled a promise not only to himself but one he made to Red Berenson, his coach at Michigan for two seasons.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $20,000 As Cryptocurrency Selloff Accelerates

    Most popular cryptocurrency dropped below key threshold for the first time since 2020, triggering fresh fears.

  • Ben Stiller Meets Ukrainian Refugees Who Fled to Poland Amid War: 'I'm Here to Learn'

    "Everyone has the right to seek safety," Ben Stiller wrote on Instagram as he arrived Saturday in Poland to assist the UNHCR in amplifying the needs of displaced Ukrainians ahead of World Refugee Day

  • ‘How’s That for a Lesson?’: Wall Street Reviews Rocky Six Months

    (Bloomberg) -- In early January, the outlook for the next 12 months looked pretty rosy to Wall Street, with some predicting that the S&P 500 Index would reach 5,500 by year’s end. But 2022 had other plans. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBuilders Are Slashing Prices to Sel

  • NATO chief says Ukraine war could last for years

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with a German newspaper published Sunday that the war in Ukraine could last for years. In the interview with Bild am Sonntag, Stoltenberg cautioned that “nobody knows” exactly how long the war will continue, reiterating that the country needs support for as long as Russia’s invasion…

  • This Electrified Road Charges Your EV as You Drive

    Inductive coils under the asphalt transfer energy to on-vehicle receivers ⚡️

  • The 8 most jaw-dropping scenes from 'RRR,' ranked

    We ranked all the most memorable scenes from the Indian blockbuster that everyone is talking about, available on Netflix.

  • The Fed Can’t Fix What’s Driving Inflation. But It Can Start a Recession.

    There was something tragic about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's latest press conference, writes J.W. Mason.

  • Video: Ex-UFC contender Rousimar Palhares suffers third consecutive stoppage loss in Russia

    Watch former UFC contender Rousimar Palhares lose by first-round TKO in his debut for ACA in Russia.

  • Fires burn through Shanghai chemical plant

    One person dies in the blaze, which spews black smoke into the sky above China's largest city.

  • Ukraine war could last 'years', NATO chief warns

    NATO's chief warned that the war in Ukraine could last "for years" as President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Sunday that his forces would not give up the south of the country to Russia after his first visit to the frontline there. Ukraine said it had also repulsed fresh attacks by Russian forces on the eastern front, where there have been weeks of fierce battles as Moscow tries to seize the industrial Donbas region. While Ukraine remained defiant, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Western countries must be ready to offer long-term support to Kyiv during a grinding war. "We must be prepared for this to last for years," Stoltenberg told German daily newspaper Bild. "We must not weaken in our support of Ukraine, even if the costs are high -- not only in terms of military support but also because of rising energy and food prices." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a similar warning, urging sustained support for Kyiv or risk "the greatest victory for aggression" since World War II. "Time is now the vital factor," Johnson wrote in an article for the Sunday Times after making his second visit to Kyiv, calling for the West to ensure Ukraine has the "strategic endurance to survive and eventually prevail". - 'Return everything' - Russian forces have directed their firepower at the east and south of Ukraine in recent weeks since failing in their bid to take the capital Kyiv after the lightning February 24 invasion. Zelensky made a rare trip outside Kyiv Saturday to the hold-out Black Sea city of Mykolaiv, and visited troops nearby and in the neighbouring Odessa region for the first time since the Russian invasion. "We will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that's ours and the sea will be Ukrainian and safe," he said in a video posted on Telegram as he made his way back to Kyiv. He said he talked with troops and police during his visit. "Their mood is confident, and looking into their eyes it is obvious that they all do not doubt our victory," he said. But Zelensky admitted that losses were "significant", adding: "Many houses were destroyed, civilian logistics were disrupted, there are many social issues." Mykolaiv is a key target for Russia as it lies on the way to the strategic Black Sea port of Odessa. Blockaded by Russia, Odessa residents have turned their attention to rallying the home front effort. "Every day, including the weekend, I come to make camouflage netting for the army," said Natalia Pinchenkova, 49, behind a large Union flag, a show of thanks to Britain for its support for Ukraine since the conflict erupted. Soldiers in Mykolaiv meanwhile were trying to keep their pre-war routines alive, with one saying he would not give up his vegan diet on the frontlines. Oleksandr Zhuhan said he had received a package from a network of volunteers to keep up his plant-based diet. "There was pate and vegan sausages, hummus, soya milk... and all this for free," the 37-year-old drama teacher said happily. -&nbsp;'Hero' - Back in Kyiv, with shockwaves from the war continuing to reverberate around the world, thousands gathered to pay tribute to one young man -- Roman Ratushny, a leading figure in Ukraine's pro-European Maidan movement, who was killed fighting Russians in the country's east earlier this month aged just 24. In front of the coffin draped in a yellow and blue Ukrainian flag at the foot of a monument that overlooks the sprawling Independence Square in the capital, people of all ages saluted his memory. "I think it is important to be here because he is a hero of Ukraine and we must remember him," Dmytro Ostrovsky, a 17-year-old high school student, told AFP. The loss put a human face on the shared grief of Ukrainians, as the bloodshed continues. The worst of the fighting continues to be in the eastern industrial Donbas region, with battles raging in villages outside the city of Severodonetsk, which Russia has been trying to seize for weeks. "There's an expression: prepare for the worst and the best will come by itself," the governor of the eastern Lugansk region, Sergiy Gaiday, told AFP in an interview from the Ukrainian-controlled city of&nbsp;Lysychansk across the river from Severodonetsk. "Of course, we need to prepare," he said, wearing a flak jacket and carrying gun cartridges and a tourniquet. Ukraine's armed forces said Sunday they had pushed back Russian attacks on villages near Severodonetsk. "Our units repulsed the assault in the area of Toshkivka," the Ukrainian army said on Facebook. "The enemy has retreated and is regrouping." It said Russian forces were "storming" towards the village of Orikhove, but that it had "successfully repulsed" an assault near the village. In Lysychansk, the governor Gaiday said watching his home city, Severodonetsk, be shelled and people he knew dying was "painful". "I'm a human being but I bury this deep inside me," he said, adding that his task is to "help people as much as possible". burs-dk/raz

  • 4 federal inmates escape from minimum security Virginia prison

    Multiple law enforcement agencies have been notified, and an internal investigation is underway.

  • Oklahoma mountain streams might hold unique species of smallmouth bass

    A UCO researcher and his Yale colleagues say a smallmouth bass in the Little River basin of southeast Oklahoma is an unique species, different from all other smallmouth.