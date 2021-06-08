British twins attacked by crocodile in Mexico were taken to 'unsafe lagoon'

Melissa and Georgia Laurie

The elder sister of British twins attacked by a crocodile in Mexico has blamed an unlicensed tour guide for taking them to an unsafe lagoon where the deadly animals were known to live.

Hana Laurie, 33, said she could hardly believe it when she found out that her younger sister Melissa had been attacked by a crocodile near Puerto Escondido and that Melissa’s twin, Georgia fought off the animal by punching it multiple times.

The pair, 28, from Berkshire, are both recovering in hospital in Mexico, with Georgia suffering injuries to her hands while Melissa has been placed in a medically-induced coma to prevent any infection to her injuries.

The twins' elder sister said the pair had booked a tour with a guide through their hostel and the women found out later their tour guide was not registered and had taken them to a dangerous swimming spot.

"He's an unlicensed tour guide and according to someone on a Mexican Facebook page he's been doing it for a while, doing illegal tours in unsafe, unregistered areas," Hana said.

"He's gone to where the crocodiles live and not the location where all legal certified sanctioned tours take place. He has been called out locally before, apparently, but that wasn't for my sisters to know. They found out the information through their hospital."

Melissa and Georgia Laurie - Facebook

The pair were part of a group excursion to the Manialtepec Lagoon, known for its bioluminescent plankton, which give off a bright blue and green glow. Nocturnal boat tours to the lagoon are popular, but crocodiles are known to inhabit the area.

However, the twins' father, Sean, said the sisters were assured by their tour company that it was safe to swim in the water.

The family are now trying to work out if they are able to fly over to Mexico to support the twins, but added it is more difficult due to the cost and Mexico being placed on Britain's amber list.

Sue Laurie, the girls’ mother told Mail Online: “'Melissa is alive, but we don't know if her injuries are life-threatening or not.

“She has water on her lungs and she has been coughing up blood. So we don't know if she has a punctured lung or not.”

The Manialepec lagoon is world famous for its glow-in-the-dark pnankton - www.civitatis.com

Their father Sean, added: “Georgia fought off the crocodile.

“It was only because she is a diver and has life-saving experience that she was able to save her.

“They were swimming after dark in the bioluminescent waters when Georgia heard Melissa cry out.

“She called for her but she didn't reply. She could hear other members of the tour group but not did not hear anything from her sister, so she went under looking for her. She was very brave.

“After several minutes she found Melissa floating face down on the surface.

“But when she was bringing her back to the boat the crocodile attacked again.

“Georgia had to fight it off. She kept punching it in the head. She suffered lacerations, bite wounds too.”

Hana told the PA news agency: "I felt really proud of her, very proud of her.

"Georgia's ok, she's tired, she's really stressed. I think she's really frightened but she is awake and has got some wounds on her hands. Melissa's still in an induced coma."

Hana said the family were in disbelief when they found out what happened, adding that the event was "so unusual, and so rare" that they "didn't believe it could happen to them".

A spokeswoman for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of two British women who are in hospital in Mexico, and are in contact with the local authorities."