British Virgin Islands Premier Arrested In U.S. On Charges Of Drug Trafficking

British Virgin Islands premier Andrew Fahie was arrested Thursday, charged with drug trafficking and money laundering. According to the New York Times, the arrest took place in the Miami area.

The elected head of government of the British overseas territory allegedly conspired to allow cocaine to be transported through the islands to the United States for a sum of $500,000.

The official, along with Oleanvine Pickering Maynard, who is the director of ports, and her son, Kadeem Stephan Maynard, has been charged with “conspiracy to import at least five kilograms of a cocaine mixture and conspiracy to launder money.”

On March 20, Ms. Maynard met with an individual who claimed to be a part of the Sinaloa Cartel, an international crime syndicate based in Mexico. The man was actually secretly working with United States federal authorities. Ms. Maynard allegedly agreed to help the man transport thousands of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia to the U.S. through Tortola by ferry.

The individual went on to meet with Fahie April 7. During this meeting, the premier asked for a prepayment, telling the man that Ms. Maynard would be able to provide licenses that would allow the drugs to be transported through the territory’s ports.

Fahie then received a payment of $20,000 from the individual, who told him that the money was a “good faith gift” to seal the agreement. In addition, the man allegedly suggested that Fahie have British Virgin Islands authorities organize money and drug seizures to promote the appearance that Fahie was combating drug trafficking and to ward off any potential suspicion.

Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, said the arrests should send a message that “Anyone involved with bringing dangerous drugs into the United States will be held accountable, no matter their position.”

“Today is yet another example of D.E.A’s resolve to hold corrupt members of government responsible for using their positions of power to provide a safe haven for drug traffickers and money launderers in exchange for their own financial and political gain,” she added.

