British wife of US fugitive who faked own death accused of involvement in plot

The British wife of an American fugitive who faked his own death in a bid to dodge rape charges has been accused of being involved in his plot to convince the world that he had died.

Miranda Knight, from Bristol, testified on oath to back up her husband’s story that he was an Irish orphan called Arthur Knight who had never left the British isles.

While a court later ruled that the man was in fact rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, also known as Nicholas Alahverdian, the judge said he generally accepted “the sincerity” of Ms Knight’s evidence.

However, a recording obtained by an investigative reporter appears to suggest that Ms Knight could have attempted to persuade journalists to run stories confirming Rossi’s demise, and arrange public tributes.

Rossi was wanted on sex charges in the US and it was claimed he had died in February 2020, with his ashes scattered at sea.

A woman claiming to be his widow, “Louise”, then allegedly pushed reporters to publish articles about his supposed death.

Several did appear in US news outlets and tributes were paid to him by politicians in Rhode Island, where Rossi was known as a child rights campaigner.

US prosecutors had previously believed the calls may have been made by Rossi, 35, himself, using voice-altering tools.

However, experts suggest that a recording of one of the calls, unearthed for a new podcast examining the case, may have been Ms Knight, with the caller having a clear Bristol accent.

In the clip the caller seeks to explain why a memorial service to the supposedly deceased Rossi had been postponed by a priest due to Covid.

Dr Frederika Holmes, a voice-recognition expert, told the BBC reporter Jane MacSorley that she believed the call had been made by Ms Knight.

Ms Knight, 42, married Rossi on Feb 22, 2020, at St Nicholas church in Whitchurch, Bristol.

The couple then moved to Glasgow, where he was discovered by police seriously ill in hospital following an Interpol tip-off, with a severe case of Covid-19.

She has been an outspoken supporter of his claim to have been an entirely different person to Rossi, often appearing alongside him in media interviews.

The Sheriff who ruled on Rossi’s identity, Norman McFadyen, said that in general he did “not doubt the sincerity of her evidence” of sworn testimony given by Ms Knight but that he “was not entirely convinced” by her claim to have met her husband as long ago as 2012.

She had previously responded to questions about whether she made the calls by claiming the accusation was “laughable”.

After analysing the recordings, Dr Holmes said that while the low quality of the earlier recording meant she could not be certain, “I do think it’s the same speaker”.

Asked whether the West Country accent could have been added with technology, she said: “I don’t think it’s a plausible suggestion at all. People [who think that] have been watching too much CSI.”

There has previously been speculation about whether Ms Knight is a victim of Rossi, or was actively involved in his plot to help him escape justice.

She has always insisted he was kind to her and was telling the truth about being an Irish orphan.

She stood by him even after fingerprint evidence emerged to show that her husband was Rossi.

Tattoos also matched those of the fugitive, who is facing two rape charges, as well as sexual assault and fraud cases.

He spoke with an upper class English accent when living in Glasgow, those who knew him in Bristol claimed he had an Irish accent when living there.

“I think there’s a real case of mistaken identity here,” Ms Knight told The Telegraph last year. “I think a big part of being married to someone is you know their characteristics. There is absolutely no way he could do that to another woman. I trust him, I love him.”

The podcast series, I Am Not Nicholas, was commissioned by US podcast firm Audible and produced by the BBC.

Ms Knight did not respond to requests for comment. Rossi is due to face an extradition hearing next month.