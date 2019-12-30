British teenager found guilty of lying about 'gang rape' in Cyprus holiday resort

This picture taken on July 29 shows the British teenager (under the blanket) arriving at the Famagusta District Court in Paralimni in eastern Cyprus, to face charges of making a false allegation - AFP

A British teenager has been found guilty of lying about being gang-raped while on holiday in the Cypriot resort of Ayia Napa, in a case that has raised questions about the island's treatment of victims of sexual assault.

The 19-year-old Derbyshire woman, whom The Telegraph has chosen not to identify, says she was raped by up to 12 Israeli men in her hotel room in July.

She later retracted the accusation after hours of questioning by police.

The teenager was convicted on Monday of the charge of “public mischief” by Famagusta district court in the nearby town of Paralimni.

In his ruling, Judge Michalis Papathanasiou said the defendant did not tell the truth and tried to deceive the court with "convenient"and "evasive" statements.

"She did not make a good impression on the court," he said. "She was never clear on what happened. She was not stating the truth and I reject the version she gave."

He delayed sentencing until January 7, when the woman could be ordered to pay a 1,700 euro (£1,500) fine and serve up to a year in prison.

The teenager, dressed in black with her blonde hair tied up, sighed in disbelief as the court’s translator relayed Judge Papathanasiou’s decision.

Around 25 protesters from the Network Against Violence Against Women sat in court with gags over their mouths showing an image of stitched-up lips. As the defendant walked out of court in a blindfold to hide her identity, they shouted: "We are with you. We know. We believe you."

The case has raised grave concerns for the safety of female tourists on the island, which attracts more than a million British holidaymakers each year.

The alleged gang rape took place in the party resort of Ayia Napa in Cyprus Credit: AFP More

The teenager reported the alleged rape to police hours after the alleged incident on July 27. Soon afterwards, the Israeli teenagers, who denied the allegations, were arrested.

Two weeks later the woman was questioned for eight hours by Cyprus police without a lawyer or family member present. During that time, she signed a statement of retraction saying she concocted the story.

The prosecution claimed she had made up the story because she felt ashamed and humiliated after discovering that she had been filmed having sex with one of the Israelis.

Her lawyers claimed she was suffering from trauma after the alleged incident and made the statement to police under duress.

She was charged with causing public mischief, defined by the Cypriot criminal code as knowingly providing police with “a false statement concerning an imaginary offence”. She was arrested in August and had her passport confiscated.

The woman, who has had to forego a place at university in the UK because of the trial proceedings, spent Christmas in Cyprus after she was refused permission to return home until after the verdict.

Her lawyers tried to get the retraction statement thrown out as evidence. However, Judge Papathanasiou ruled that the questioning did not amount to undue pressure and her statement - which her defence team claimed did not appear to have been written by a native English speaker - was admissible.

The court heard how the men, who were not required to give evidence during the trial, had targeted the teenager and had bragged that they were going to “do orgies” with her.

She had chosen to give evidence in court to prove she was not lying after the judge trying the case branded her an “unreliable witness”.