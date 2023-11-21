British woman arrested over links to assassination attempt on Spain’s Vox co-founder

Alejo Vidal-Quadras is recovering in hospital after the bullet passed through his jaw - Thierry Charlier/PA

A British woman has been arrested by Spanish police in connection with the attempted assassination of a co-founder of the country’s hard-Right Vox party 12 days ago.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, a former vice-president of the European Parliament, was shot in the face from close range in the wealthy neighbourhood of Salamanca in central Madrid on Nov 9.

The gunman fled the scene on the back of a motorcycle ridden by an accomplice.

Spanish police, who are investigating the possibility that the attack was connected to Mr Vidal-Quadras’s support for an Iranian opposition group, raided two properties in Andalusia early on Tuesday morning, arresting the British woman and two men.

One of the men arrested was said to be the partner of the British woman. The pair were detained in Lanjarón, a town south of Granada.

Police work at the site where Alejo Vidal-Quadras was shot in Madrid - NACHO DOCE/REUTERS

The third suspect was arrested in Fuengirola, near Málaga.

No further information about the trio was made available, but police sources told El País newspaper that Mr Vidal-Quadras’s connection to Iran remained an open line of investigation.

Mr Vidal-Quadras is the former head of the centre-right People’s Party (PP) in Catalonia. He has been a staunch ally of the Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, a exiled opposition group that has blamed the Iranian government for the attack.

Third suspect was arrested in Fuengirola near Málaga - Miguel Angel Molina/EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

The 78-year-old, who is also known for his staunch opposition to Catalan separatism, is recovering in a Madrid hospital having survived the shooting as the bullet passed through his jaw.

After the attack, which took place in broad daylight, the motorcycle used by the gunman and his accomplice was found partially burned in a suburban area south of the capital.

Investigators were able to trace the vehicle, reportedly leading to the individual arrested in Fuengirola.

The man arrested in Lanjarón is believed to have ridden the motorcycle, and at least one of the two men detained has reportedly been identified on CCTV camera footage frequenting the scene of the shooting in the days prior to the attack.

The home where the couple reportedly used to live in the town of Lanjarón - Miguel Angel Molina/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police force told The Telegraph that investigators remained unsure whether the British woman had any direct connection to the shooting.

The couple had reportedly recently started renting a house in Lanjarón, situated in the picturesque Alpujarras mountain region, a popular location among British expats in Spain.

They were tracked down by police after their car, hired in Málaga, was found parked in a street meant to be free of traffic for a local festival. Local authorities then contacted the vehicle’s rental company, who in turn informed the police.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.