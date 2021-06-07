British woman in coma following crocodile attack at popular lagoon in Mexico

Rozina Sabur
·2 min read
Melissa (left), a zookeeper, was rescued by her twin sister - Facebook
Melissa (left), a zookeeper, was rescued by her twin sister - Facebook

A British woman is in a coma after being rescued from a crocodile attack by her twin sister near a popular surfing resort in Mexico.

Melissa and Georgia Laurie, 28, were swimming by night in a lagoon 10 miles from the resort town of Puerto Escondido when the attack occurred, according to their family.

The women's mother, Sue Laurie, from Sandhurst, Berkshire, said Melissa, a zookeeper, remained in a medically-induced coma.

"She has water on her lungs and she has been coughing up blood. So we don't know if she has a punctured lung or not," she told Mail Online.

Melissa and her sister also have severe bite injuries.

The twins&#39; parents, Sue and Sean Laurie, said both their daughters had severe bite injuries - Facebook
The twins' parents, Sue and Sean Laurie, said both their daughters had severe bite injuries - Facebook

The family said Melissa was dragged below the water by the crocodile and rescued minutes later by her sister, but the pair were attacked again as they headed to their boat.

The pair were part of a group excursion to the Manialtepec Lagoon, known for its bioluminescent plankton, which give off a bright blue and green glow.

Nocturnal boat tours to the lagoon are highly popular, but swimmers are warned crocodiles inhabit the area.

However the twins' father, Sean, said the sisters were assured by their tour company that it was safe to swin in the water.

When the initial attack occurred, Georgia, an experienced diver, heard her sister cry out and bravely went below the surface to find her.

The keen travellers were at the start of a months-long trip when the attack occurred - Facebook
The keen travellers were at the start of a months-long trip when the attack occurred - Facebook

She found her floating face-down several minutes later, according to Mr Laurie, a 63-year-old business consultant.

But as she was bringing her sister back to the boat, the crocodile struck again.

"Georgia had to fight it off. She kept punching it in the head. She suffered lacerations, bite wounds too," Mr Laurie told Mail Online.

"It was only because she is a diver and has life-saving experience that she was able to save her."

The sisters left the UK to go back-packing around the world in March and had planned to return in November.

Mr and Mrs Laurie are now considering whether to travel to Mexico, which is on the UK's amber list, to return them home.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman told The Telegraph: “We are supporting the family of two British women who are in hospital in Mexico, and are in contact with the local authorities.”

