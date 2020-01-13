British woman dies in Australia after falling off cliff near Sydney

Madalyn Davis, 21, from Lincoln, England, fell to her death from a cliff in Vaucluse, Sydney

A British woman has died in Australia after falling off a cliff in Sydney.

Madalyn Davis, 21, had gone to the Diamond Bay clifftops, a popular selfie spot for tourists, early on Sunday morning to watch the sunrise with friends.

New South Wales Police said in a statement that emergency services were called at 6.30am.

Her body was recovered from the water four hours later.

"An investigation is underway. A report will be prepared for the coroner," the police statement said.

Marine Rescue NSW said emergency services were called “after a group of people taking photos inside the fence … regathered and could not find the woman”.

Ms Davis, a make-up artist from Lincolnshire, had only been in Australia for a few weeks after travelling through Thailand and Bali, according to her social media accounts.

“Just six weeks until I jet off for my travels and everything I have worked for, done and been through will be worth it,” she said to her 14,000 Instagram followers on September 30.

Her mother Rebecca Smith reportedly became worried when she was unable to contact her on Sunday afternoon.

"Anyone seen Maddie? Not been able to get hold of her please get in touch if you were out with her last night," she wrote online, according to the MailOnline.

As news of her death emerged, friends paid tribute to Ms Davis on social media.

"You were an incredibly beautiful model and talented artist giving so much colour to the world," wrote one instagram user.

"You were so fun to be with that so many people have so many great stories and memories they tell about you. You will be so very sorely missed. Thinking of your family and close friends in this devastating time... I hope all the koalas and kangaroos are looking after you."