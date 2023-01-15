British woman dies in avalanche in French Alps

Mont Blanc rises to 4,810m (nearly 16,000 feet) - the highest peak in western Europe

A British woman has died after getting caught in an avalanche while hiking with two other people in the French Alps, rescue services have said.

The accident happened on Saturday on the Argentière Glacier, one of Mont Blanc's biggest glaciers.

The specialist high mountain search and rescue unit of the French police in Chamonix said it was alerted by a guide at around 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT).

Rescue workers and a doctor were sent by helicopter to rescue her.

But they were unable to revive the woman, said Colonel Bertrand Host of the mountain rescue unit.

Police have launched an investigation into the death of the woman, who was reported to be 45.

The woman was hiking with a guide and another person on the Argentière Glacier, pictured

Mont Blanc, western Europe's highest mountain at 4,810 metres (nearly 16,000 feet), attracts 20,000 hikers and skiers every year.

Warmer temperatures in recent years have melted permafrost - permanently frozen ground - raising the risk of rock falls on the most popular routes.

Last August, authorities closed down two popular mountain shelters used by Mont Blanc climbers because of potentially deadly drought-related rockfalls.

Melting snow is also believed to help trigger avalanches.

The BBC has contacted the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office for comment on the accident.