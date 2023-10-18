British woman ‘sexually assaulted’ while urinating in bush near Eiffel Tower

Tourists visit the Eiffel Tower at twilight - but when the sun goes down there is no municipal illumination - MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/GETTY

French police say a lack of lavatories and lighting is making it easier for criminals to abuse tourists around the Eiffel Tower, after a British policewoman on holiday in Paris said she was sexually attacked while urinating.

The 23-year-old, who has not been named, claimed she was sexually assaulted late on Monday evening in the Champs-de-Mars, the park surrounding Paris’s best-known monument.

The attacker pounced after she went behind a bush to go to relieve herself. The policewoman said she had been separated from her friend for only a few moments when a man threatened her with a knife. She said she then suffered “digital penetration” and sexual assault.

Speaking to Le Parisien, a police source said that local authorities’ decision to leave the Champs-de-Mars free of lighting and toilets for ecological reasons were at odds with safety.

“It is indeed a place where there are sometimes people who take advantage of the drunkenness of certain women to commit sexual assaults or worse,” the police source told the capital’s daily newspaper.

Patrols

“We are doing our best to secure the sector by increasing patrols but the area is quite big. It’s not all about the police. Perhaps urban development should be considered,” they added.

“Darkness or semi-darkness makes it easy (for criminals) to act. There may be ecological issues behind the decision, but from a simple security point of view, light can discourage attackers.”

A police officer who has worked in the Eiffel Tower area for a long time says the lack of public conveniences is a problem - MICHEL EULER/PA

The lack of lavatories was another issue, said the officer, whom the newspaper said had been working in the Eiffel Tower area for a long time.

“The question our teams get asked most often is: ‘Where are the toilets?’ There are some but perhaps not enough. The result is that drunk people go and urinate out of sight. When you are a drunk woman, you can find yourself in a vulnerable position within seconds,” the officer was quoted as saying.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man around an hour after the woman reported the attack on Monday night and gave a description of the suspect. He was taken into custody.

A tourist from Mexico reported that she had been raped at the same park. The 27-year-old told authorities the attack occurred in the early hours of July 27.

‘Battlefield of dealers’

One local, Bernard, told Europe 1 radio the Champs-de-Mars had become a “battlefield full of dealers”. “I don’t go home by foot after 6pm anymore. I’m too scared to be assaulted,” he said.

Nathalie, a shopkeeper, said local authorities should take the decision to “close the park at night”, as they had in the Luxembourg Gardens.

The Champs-de-Mars, a large garden that extends from the Eiffel Tower and is popular with tourists and locals, will play a key role in the 2024 Summer Olympics, when beach volleyball is to be held at the tower.

Judo and wrestling are also set to take place at the temporary Arena Champ-de-Mars. Unlike most Paris parks, which close at night, the Champ-de-Mars is open around the clock.

