A British woman saved her twin sister's life after repeatedly punching a crocodile in the face

Melissa and Georgia Laurie. Hana Laurie

A British woman saved her twin's life last week by fighting off a crocodile in a Mexican lagoon.

Georgia Laurie dragged her sister out of the water while punching the crocodile multiple times.

Her twin, Melissa, suffered major injuries but came out of a medically induced coma on Thursday.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A British woman saved her twin sister's life after she was savaged by a crocodile in a lagoon in the southeast of Mexico City last week.

Georgia Laurie, 27, pulled sister Melissa to safety while repeatedly punching the crocodile in the face during the attack, which happened on June 6 near Puerto Escondido, according to a GoFundMe page set up by the family.

The Laurie sisters were volunteering in animal sanctuaries in the area and had decided to join friends on a riverboat tour in the Manialtepec Lagoon when the incident happened, according to the BBC.

Read more: An OnlyFans model running in Mexico's upcoming election explains her 'boobs for all' surgery platform

The group had just jumped into the lagoon to cool off when Melissa was suddenly tugged underwater, the Guardian reported.

Twin Georgia, who heard her sister scream out, immediately jumped into action, pulling her sister from the water while repeatedly punching the persistent crocodile in the nose. Meanwhile, the rest of the group called for help.

"It was fight or flight," Georgia told the BBC, "and you have to fight for the people you love."

The twin's eldest sister Hanna told the BBC that Georgia was an experienced scuba diver and had gone through water rescue training.

Both sisters were admitted to a local hospital. Georgia endured minor wounds to her hands while her sister suffered life-threatening injuries to her face, torso, and leg and had to be placed in a medically induced coma (and later developed sepsis).

"When they told me her condition was deteriorating, I had to let the family know," Georgia told the BBC.

Story continues

Thankfully, Melissa emerged from the coma on Thursday and has been looking "stronger," according to her sister.

"We are all so happy," she added.

The rest family has not traveled to Mexico due to COVID-19 restrictions but is in contact with the British Embassy.

Hanna also said that a tour guide the twins had booked through their hostel had turned out to be unregistered and had a reputation for taking tourists to dangerous locations for swimming.

"He's gone to where the crocodiles live and not the location where all legal certified sanctioned tours take place," she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Read the original article on Insider