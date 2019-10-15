British woman says she was forced into retracting rape claim by Cyprus police threats

The teenager appeared for another day in court (file photo) - AFP

A British teenager who claims she was gang raped by Israeli tourists in a holiday resort in Cyprus today said that she feared for her life after “aggressive” police allegedly forced her to sign a retraction.

The 19 year old told a court that she underwent around eight hours of questioning, without a lawyer or family member, after police accused her of fabricating the rape story.

They allege that she made it up because she was embarrassed and humiliated to learn that she had been filmed having sex with at least one of the Israeli men.

The teenager denied that, insisting she had been raped and saying that police put her under intense pressure to sign the retraction.

They told her that unless she did so “the next time I see my mum I will be in handcuffs in a courtroom,” she told the court.

The British woman claimed in July that during a night out in Ayia Napa, a wild party town on the southern coast of Cyprus, she was taken advantage of by a group of 12 Israeli tourists, an unspecified number of whom raped her in a hotel room.

Ten days later, she signed a retraction – which her lawyers say was written under duress – and is now on trial for causing public mischief in a court in the nearby town of Paralimni.

If convicted, she faces up to a year in prison and a fine of €1,700 (£1,500).

She denies the charge.

She sent frantic messages to friends and family in between being interrogated by officers in a police station.

She had to hide her mobile phone under a table and send the messages covertly.

“I told my friend I was scared for my life,” the teenager, wearing black trousers and a black top, told the court.

She said she felt alone, frightened and bewildered during the questioning, which lasted until 2am.

Ayia Napa is a magnet for younger tourists attracted by its party reputation Credit: AMIR MAKAR/AFP/Getty Images

“It was really in your face,” said the young woman, who cannot be named. “I was crying and I didn’t understand what was going on. An officer kept asking me to say that there wasn’t a rape. They became very aggressive.

“I said I did not make it up, I have been raped. I said I want to talk to my mum, but he said ‘no’.”

Her repeated requests to call a lawyer were turned down, she told the court. “I said I know my rights and I know I have a right to a lawyer. The police officer said: ‘Maybe that’s what happens in the UK, but not in Cyprus.’”

Officers threatened to arrest her friends unless she signed the retraction, she said.

In the end she did sign the statement, in which she wrote that on the night of the alleged rape she was “quite drunk”.

Defence lawyers said it was written in poor English, with grammatical and spelling errors, suggesting it had been dictated to the teenager by investigating officers.

“I was messaging my friends, saying the police officer had forced me to sign a false statement. I was really scared. I didn’t think I’d leave the police station unless I signed the statement.”

She sent a message to her mother, asking her to call the British High Commission in Nicosia and British police “as soon as possible”.

In a Snapchat message to a friend, she wrote: “It’s all going tits up, it’s crazy. I have no idea what is happening.”

Police told her they had obtained video of her having sex with at least one of the Israelis.

The footage was taken from one of the Israelis’ mobile phones, which were confiscated after the alleged attack.