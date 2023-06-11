British woman shot and partner killed as armed intruders break into their Mexico home

A British woman has reportedly been seriously injured in a shooting after armed intruders broke into her home near Mexico’s Riviera Maya Caribbean coastline.

The 32-year-old expat was airlifted to a hospital in the resort of Playa del Carmen with gunshot wounds after authorities received a 999 call.

A man described as her partner was shot dead in the incident at a jungle ranch the couple are understood to have owned in Lazaro Cardenas, one of the eleven municipalities that make up the state of Quintana Roo.

He was initially described locally as British, but is believed to be German.

State prosecutors in Quintana Roo have confirmed they are probing the incident, which took place on Friday.

A spokesman said: “Quintana Roo’s State Prosecution Service has launched an investigation into an incident that occurred in the early hours of Friday in which two foreigners were attacked with firearms in a jungle area of the municipality of Lazaro Cardenas.”

The ranch where the shooting occurred has been named locally as La Esperanza, which translates as ‘hope’ in English.

No arrests are yet thought to have been made.

In March last year, the British businessman Chris Cleave, 54, was shot dead in front of his daughter Chloe, 14, as he drove out of a gated residential estate in Playa del Carmen where he lived, less than an hour’s drive south of Cancun.

The estate agent, originally from Truro in Cornwall, had received death threats before he was assassinated and is thought to have been targeted for standing up to extortion attempts by a cartel.

Two men, an 18-year-old and a 30-year-old who fled the murder scene, were later arrested.

