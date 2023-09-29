British womanhood deserves something more than fifty shades of frump

It would be no bad thing if we were to kick the mists and mellow fruitfulness into the long grass for just a little bit longer - Landmark Media/Alamy Stock Photo

Ladies – if you’re planning on popping to the shops this weekend for a fashion update, brace yourself. You know that advert, The Future’s Bright, the Future’s Orange? Well, it’s not.

And remember that fabulous 1957 Hollywood musical Funny Face, starring Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire, in which Kay Thompson was a magazine editor and sang Think Pink as she fired a lustrous bolt of bubblegum satin across the floor of her chi chi New York office? It’s not that either.

You see, I ventured into the high street this week – to return a waistcoat in an unexpectedly hostile and entirely non-verbal transaction with a visibly irritated member of staff – and thereafter what I found was a sea of greige.

That’s grey and beige to those fortunate not to have lived through the last tawny-tan trend. So relentlessly greige was the shop floor it was as if Kelly “High Priestess of Taupe” Hoppen had sneaked in overnight and played paintball.

I’m no Carmen Miranda (unless it’s Carnival season, obvs) but surely British womanhood deserves something cheerier than Fifty Shades of Sludge?

Did anyone’s heart ever soar at the sight of an oatmeal sweater? A mahogany rib-knit skirt? Topped off with a padded khaki bomber jacket?

I’ve got nothing against brown; why I clearly recall it was once the new black. But it feels like a conspiracy when I cross the threshold of Arket and find myself surrounded by oat mélange bouclé jumpers and rust corduroy trousers, and then, having fled to John Lewis, knee deep in toffee, cacao and Nutella.

I don’t know who decides it’s time to feel frumpy, lumpy (and in my case grumpy) in tones of chestnut, drab and puce, but I’m sure I’m not the only one thinking it’s far too early and too warm for “deep berry” and “brooding florals” to be a thing.

After our unseasonably clement September there’s talk of an October heatwave. I’m still fake tanning my legs, for pity’s sake; I really think it would be no bad thing if we were to kick the mists and mellow fruitfulness into the long grass for just a little bit longer.

I’ve usually packed away my summer clothes by now, weeping gently, like a jilted bride folding up her unworn trousseau. However, I’ve had tremendous value from my frocks this past month. I’ve been defiantly gardening in sliders and shorts come the weekends.

So even though it’s turning a little chilly and a lot cloudy, I’m going to keep dressing for the weather I want.

If only I had a capacious cardigan or similar to wrap round me as I persist in drinking sundowners in the gloom of dusk. Hang on – I know just the place to buy an oversized cosy scarf. Everywhere! As long as I don’t mind that it’s coffee, camel or soil.

