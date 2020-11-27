Britishvolt Announces Plan For New Global Headquarters In West Midlands

- Follows UK Government's 2030 Announcement Advancing Electrified Vehicles

- Plans Will Lead To Highly Skilled Jobs Developing Advanced Battery Technologies

- Britishvolt's New Global HQ Will Be Sited At Mira Technology Park Campus Near Coventry, The Epicentre Of The UK Automotive Industry

- Britishvolt's Mission Is To Build The UK's First Battery Gigaplant

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Britishvolt, the UK's foremost investor in advanced battery technologies, has announced the intention to site its new global headquarters in the West Midlands. The new facility, sited in the heartland of the UK automotive industry, will spearhead the development of battery technologies for future electrified vehicles. This closely follows the UK Government's announcement to ban all petrol and diesel vehicle production by 2030.

The new 5000 square metre facility, set to be fully operational by 2022, will be sited at the MIRA Technology Park Campus near Coventry, already renowned as a global innovation hub, housing Britishvolt's leadership team. Further developments are also being considered which could see Britishvolt expand the site, opening up the opportunity to bring highly skilled and specialist jobs to the West Midlands.

Britishvolt CEO, Orral Nadjari "A new global headquarters in the West Midlands marks a crucial step for Britishvolt, especially coming so soon after last week's announcement regarding the new 2030 deadline. The battery industry is constantly evolving and it's important that we stay ahead to position the UK at the forefront of the global battery industry. With further development being planned it is in the right place to take advantage of world-class talent. We intend to produce world-class batteries, which are strategically important both for the future of the UK automotive industry and the future strength of the entire UK economy. We are hoping to start working closely with local government to help make our additional plans for future development a certainty."

MIRA Technology Park Managing Director, Tim Nathan "We are extremely pleased to welcome Britishvolt to MIRA Technology Park. It joins a large number of companies dedicated to the UK being at the forefront of automotive innovation. Britishvolt's mission to develop and produce world-class lithium-ion batteries is crucial to the future of the UK automotive industry as we rapidly progress to an electrified future."

Britishvolt Chief Strategy Officer, Isobel Sheldon "World-leading talent in the right place is essential if Britishvolt is to stay ahead of the battery technology curve. We are working hard to ensure that we are perfectly placed to take advantage of the leading skills that we have in the UK."

About Britishvolt

Britishvolt is Britain's foremost investor in battery technologies. It is dedicated to supporting the future of electrified transportation and sustainable energy storage, producing world-leading lithium-ion battery technologies.

Britishvolt's aim is to establish the UK as the leading force in battery technology. It is working with leading partners and suppliers to achieve this as it is of paramount importance to the future of the UK automotive industry and the overall economic and industrial health of the UK.

The company believes that the UK is the right place for its investments because of the strength of its automotive and energy industry, its expertise and history of industrial and academic battery research and development.

Quarter four of 2023 has been targeted as the start of production in Britain's first gigaplant.

About MIRA Technology Park

MIRA Technology Park is Europe's leading mobility R&D location for developing the latest automotive technology. It is a national centre of excellence and located in the middle of the UK automotive sector, providing access to 40 major test facilities and the UK's most comprehensive proving ground.

MIRA Technology Park is home to over 35 global OEMs, Tier 1 and specialist automotive technology companies. The purpose-designed campus creates a unique collaborative ecosystem, bringing together world-class facilities and skilled engineers, to provide a location for innovation and technological development.

About HORIBA MIRA

HORIBA MIRA, located at MIRA Technology Park, is a global provider of pioneering engineering consultancy, research, verification and validation services to the automotive, defence, aerospace and rail sectors. It works in close collaboration with vehicle manufacturers and suppliers around the world, providing comprehensive support ranging from individual product tests to turnkey multi-vehicle design, development and build programmes.

The company has a world-class capability in battery development, enabling end-to-end engineering and test solutions for cell, modules and complete battery packs.

With nearly 75 years' experience in developing some of the world's most iconic vehicles, HORIBA MIRA's engineers utilise the latest facilities and simulation tools to make vehicles and journeys safer, cleaner and smarter.

