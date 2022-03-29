Britney Spears accuses Justin Timberlake of 'using' her name for 'fame and attention' on his 2002 album

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in 2002. Denise Truscello/WireImage

Britney Spears says her mom, sister, and Justin Timberlake used her for "fame and attention."

In a since-deleted Instagram post, she accused her ex of using her name to launch his solo career.

"He served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty," she wrote.

Britney Spears has accused her family members and ex-boyfriend of using her name for "fame and attention."

In an Instagram post on Monday, which has since been deleted, Spears slammed her mom Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears for writing memoirs about their family.

She also criticized Justin Timberlake, whose 2002 album "Justified" contained several scathing songs that alluded to his recent split from Spears.

"I had a call last night from Jesus and you know what he said ??? Dear child … your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with Timberlake, per Newsweek.

"Your ex did the same thing," she continued. "He served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!!"

Timberlake's debut solo album included the popular breakup song "Cry Me a River." The music video featured a model who bore a strong resemblance to Spears, while the lyrics strongly implied that she cheated on Timberlake, ending their relationship.

In a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone, Spears described the video as "desperate."

"He called me up and wanted to supposedly get back together or whatever, but behind it was, 'And by the way, you're in a video that's coming out.' That kind of got slipped in. 'Don't worry about it. It's not a big deal,'" she revealed. "So the record label called and said, 'If you want to change this, you can.' I had the power to say no to the video. But I didn't, because I thought, 'Hey, it's your video.'"

"I hadn't seen it. Then it came out, and I said, 'I should've freakin' said no to this shit!'" she continued, adding: "But that was a great way to sell the record. He's smart. Smart guy."

Although "Cry Me a River" helped launch Timberlake's successful solo career, he has been criticized more recently for exploiting Spears to promote his music and perpetuating sexist language in the process.

In early 2021, Timberlake issued an apology to Spears and Janet Jackson, admitting he has "benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

