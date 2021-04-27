Britney Spears to address LA court in June about her conservatorship

FILE PHOTO: Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Pop star Britney Spears will personally address the Los Angeles court dealing with her long-running conservatorship in June, a judge agreed on Tuesday.

Spears, 39, has been under a conservatorship since 2008, but rarely takes part in court hearings and has not publicly commented on the legal arrangement.

"My client (Britney Spears) has requested a hearing at which she can address the court directly," the singer's lawyer Samuel Ingham told the court on Tuesday. "My client has asked that it be done on an expedited basis."

The judge set a June 23 hearing for Spears to speak to the court. It was not known which matters the singer planned to address.

The singer's father, Jamie Spears, was appointed his daughter's conservator in 2008 after the pop star was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment following a widely publicized breakdown.

Britney Spears made clear last year through her lawyer that she no longer wants her father involved in her affairs.

A previous bid to remove him failed in August 2020 and a hearing on Tuesday on a new request to remove him was postponed until July without discussion.

A television documentary in February brought new scrutiny to the case and to the #FreeBritney movement started by fans.

#FreeBritney supporters, who rallied outside the courthouse on Tuesday, believe Spears is being kept prisoner and that she is sending cryptic signals begging to be freed through her social media accounts.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Britney Spears to Speak in Court on Conservatorship Case

    After years of silence, Britney Spears will speak to the probate court in June regarding her long-standing legal conservatorship. At a hearing on Tuesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny scheduled a hearing on June 23 to allow Spears to speak on the “status of the conservatorship.” Samuel Ingham, the probate attorney appointed to […]

  • Britney Spears' dad accuses her mom of 'exploiting' singer as conservatorship battle continues

    Jamie Spears accused Britney Spears' mother of having "exploited her daughter... for personal profit" as their conservatorship legal case continues.

  • Andrew Brown: New video of shooting emerges as attorney condemns police ‘lynch mob’ killing

    Mr Brown’s family is still calling on police to release full body camera footage of the killing

  • Lizzo And Chris Evans Kept Talking After *That* DM Incident

    Are Lizzo and Chris Evans total besties now after she drunkenly DM’ed him? All the screenshots point to yes Lizzo just continues to be one of the most relatable celebs ever to exist. Not only is she incredibly open about her journey toward body positivity (and the sometimes complex feelings about her body that come []

  • New this week: 'Without Remorse' and 'The Mosquito Coast'

    — Now that awards season is finally over, it’s time for some spring action movies and what better way to start than with Michael B. Jordan playing an elite Navy SEAL avenging his pregnant wife’s death in a Tom Clancy adaptation? “Without Remorse,” hitting Amazon Prime Video on Friday, finds the “Creed” and “Black Panther” star playing John Clark (who some may be familiar with as a character in the Jack Ryan universe). Jordan co-stars with Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”), Jamie Bell and Guy Pearce in the globe-trotting action pic, which could very well be the start of another franchise.

  • Rick Ross Remembers Working With DMX: 'I Got to See the Funny Side of Him’

    Rick Ross also spoke to the 'PEOPLE Every Day' podcast about DMX's struggles with addiction, and how he sympathized with what he was going through.

  • Lauren London Talks Setting Example for Sons by Going Back to Work After Nipsey Hussle's Death

    Lauren London shares 4-year-old son Kross Ermias with Nipsey Hussle and is a mother to 11-year-old son Kameron from a previous relationship

  • Lady Gaga Made an Appearance at Elton John's Oscars Afterparty

    She Zoomed in from Italy, where she's currently filming the Gucci biopic.

  • Coroner identifies woman killed in head-on crash on Midlands road

    The woman’s car crossed the center line and crashed head on with a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction, S.C. Highway Patrol said.

  • Lizzo’s Birthday ‘Fit Included Everything We Miss About Getting Dressed Up

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Lizzo attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) While half of L.A.’s elite was busy preparing for the 2021 Oscars this weekend, Lizzo spent it celebrating her forthcoming 33rd birthday (the big day isn’t until Tuesday). Since Friday, the “Truth Hurts” singer’s Instagram feed has been full of highlights, which included gifts from Gucci and a ride on a private jet. But, the real fun didn’t start until she touched down in Las Vegas, where she debuted a chocolate brown, feathered look so good, it made us miss getting dressed up. She knew it was on-point, too: “Hello… God has blessed me with another day… I’M ABOUT TO MAKE IT EVERYONE’S PROBLEM. VEGAS — CAN YOU HANDLE THIS?” she captioned a slideshow showing off the birthday ‘fit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) Since you only turn 33 once, naturally, Lizzo had to do so in style, which meant working with stylist Brett Alan Nelson to create a monochrome look for an evening in Sin City. The birthday girl’s outfit featured a brown, satin dress covered in Swarovski crystals, a feather shawl, and a matching pair of feather-covered sandals. The dress was further embellished with jewelry from Shine Like Me and House of Emmanuele. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) Though we’d prefer it if Lizzo wore this look forever, a trip to Vegas calls for a bevy of party dresses, statement jewelry, and skimpy bikinis, which she also showcased on the social media platform. Also in her carry-on was an all-white ensemble featuring a strapless midi dress, sandals, and a purse only slightly larger than the Valentino one she brought to the American Music Awards in 2019, as well as a tie-dye string bikini that she wore with gold hoops and Versace sunglasses (nice). Suffice to say, God didn’t only bless Lizzo with another day. They blessed us with this outfit (and then some), too. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Lizzo Made A Case For The Return Of Bell PantsLizzo Can’t Stop Wearing This Top On TikTokThe Most Googled Celebrity Outfits In 2020

  • 'My partner's ex-wife has become my best friend': The benefits of befriending your other half's former lovers

    JJ Barnes was initially intimidated by her partner's ex, but they bonded over shared frustrations.

  • Gigi Hadid Will Almost Make You Miss the 2000s in a Comfy Sweatsuit, Trucker Hat & Classic Ugg Boots

    The model broke out every celeb's off-duty shoes.

  • All-time lowest price! Amazon just knocked $100 off the latest Apple MacBook Air

    Time to pounce: Apple's newest fully loaded M1 MacBook Air is massively discounted right now.

  • It's Shopping Season—Here Are 30 Annoyingly Good Finds on My List

    Summer is calling.

  • Michael Jackson: Court dismisses lawsuit from accuser Wade Robson

    A judge in LA rules Wade Robson cannot sue Jackson's businesses over abuse he allegedly suffered.

  • Rachel Lindsay 'Stepping Away' from Bachelor Happy Hour After 100 Episodes: 'I've Been Struggling'

    Rachel Lindsay will make her final appearance on the popular podcast next week

  • Meghan and Harry to lead 'Vax Live' Covid fundraising concert

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear at a star-studded event in Los Angeles this weekend to promote the coronavirus vaccine, and call on businesses to “donate dollars for doses”. The concert, featuring an array of celebrities and politicians from US President Joe Biden to Jennifer Lopez, has been likened to LiveAid, the 1985 concert that raised millions for famine relief in Africa. The Sussexes were Tuesday named “campaign chairs” of Vax Live, billed as “the concert to reunite the world". Among the producers are Shawn Sachs and Keleigh Thomas Morgan, two of the Duchess’s longtime advisers from New York based PR firm Sunshine Sachs. The event, to be held on May 2, will form part of the drive to increase public confidence and uptake of the vaccine. Organisers are calling on G7 governments to share excess doses and on pharmaceutical companies to make vaccines available at not-for-profit prices. Participants will plea for commitments from governments, the private sector, and philanthropists. The audience, all of whom will have been vaccinated, will be comprised of frontline healthcare and essential workers. The concert will be broadcast on May 8. The Duke and Duchess will deliver “an important global message for vaccine equity” during the event, held at the SoFi Stadium in LA. The couple are said to have been leading a drive to raise funds from the private sector for Covax, the global programme working to provide vaccines for low and middle-income countries. A spokesperson for the Sussexes declined to say whether they would appear in person or on screen. Meghan, 39, is about to start maternity leave and is thought to be expecting their second child, a daughter, in early June. The couple said in a statement: “Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss, and struggle, together. “Now we need to recover and heal, together. We can’t leave anybody behind. We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone everywhere has equal access to the vaccine. We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, and in that, restore faith in our common humanity. This mission couldn’t be more critical or important.” Among other celebrities taking part in the concert will be the Sussexes’ friend and CBS anchor Gayle King, Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Penn. Hosted by Selena Gomez, it will feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, and the Foo Fighters.

  • Julianne Hough Warms Up in Tulum, Plus Justin Theroux, Busy Philipps and More

    Julianne Hough is in vacation mode on the beach in Tulum, Mexico, on Monday. Busy Philipps is ready for spring in her coordinating florals in New York City on Monday. Pete Davidson touches down at JFK Airport in New York City on Monday after heading to England to visit new flame Phoebe Dynevor.

  • Lala Kent Reflects on "One of Our Hardest Days" After Breastfeeding Dilemma With Her Baby Girl

    New mom Lala Kent is in the throes of breastfeeding and it hasn't all been easy. The reality star shared why she recently experienced one of the "hardest days" with her newborn daughter, Ocean.

  • Tom Cruise Reportedly Rescued Cameraman During Train Stunt on ‘Mission: Impossible’ Set

    In photos, Cruise can be seen crouching down to help a cameraman, who was wearing a harness during the filming, in an effort to help him find his balance.